Ferguson: I See You!

Stereotypes are quick and simple ways to pigeonhole people. I find them mostly inaccurate because we rarely know the full context of anyone’s situation.

As a minister, I’ve encountered certain stereotypes. Specifically, I’ve heard for years about ministers who fail to pay their bills on time, or even worse, leave town without paying what they owe.

Minister or not, that’s an unflattering look for anyone. Early in my preaching career, I heard that scenario often enough that it became a lifelong principle: Never be late paying a bill or ignore a debt you owe. I used to say my family would eat beanie weenies for a month if that’s what it took to stay current with our obligations. Being a shyster or a deadbeat is not a good look for someone who wants to be a blessing to his community.

Maybe you’ve been stereotyped before. Maybe people have judged your race or ethnic background and dismissed you. Maybe you grew up on the wrong side of town. Perhaps you lacked the right upbringing or financial status. Or maybe you weren’t one of the popular kids. For whatever reason, you were pigeonholed in a way that made it easy to dismiss you.

I understand. Being quickly dismissed for any reason isn’t enjoyable. It’s unfair to judge someone prematurely. It’s just unnecessary and harmful to categorize people in that way.

Stereotypes are widespread. We might even stereotype others without realizing it. Whether intentional or not, stereotyping is at best unhelpful and at worst hurtful.

Refusing to stereotype, categorize, and assume could greatly improve our political discussions. Taking the effort to see people for who they are instead of relying on preconceived notions brings a freedom that can elevate our relationships to new heights.

Maybe it would help to remember that, despite our differences, we are made in the image of God. We are image-bearers of the Creator — you, me, the guy down the street, the family across the way. How we see and treat each other truly matters.

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com