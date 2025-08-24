Ole Miss Opens New Season at Vaught-Hemingway Against Georgia State

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss gets a new football season under way on Saturday as they play host to the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 overall record in the 2024 season with a 52-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Rebels are having to replace a lot of pieces from last season, including at quarterback. Jaxson Dart was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft as the 25th overall pick of the New York Giants.

This season, Ole Miss has Austin Simmons as the quarterback. Simmons played in nine games last season and went 19-for-32 for 282 yards passing with two touchdowns. In the Rebels’ 28-10 victory over No. 3 Georgia, Simmons came in early for Dart and led Ole Miss on a touchdown drive as he went 5-for-6 for 64 yards.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is entering his third season at the helm. Since Kiffin arrived in Oxford, he has led the red and blue to new heights with three 10-win seasons.

Kiffin has a 44-18 mark at Ole Miss, which ties him with coach David Cutcliffe for third in program history. He has become the fastest coach in program history to reach 40 wins, doing so in 57 games, three fewer than John Vaught.

Georgia State rolls into Oxford coming off a 3-9 record in 2024.

This season, Ole Miss will play a total of eight home games inside the Vaught.

Ole Miss and Georgia State will open the season on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.