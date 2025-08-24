Ramsden Scores in Third Straight as Ole Miss Defeats Southern Miss

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss picked up its second straight victory with a 1-0 win over Southern Miss Sunday. The Rebels were lifted by Katie Ramsden’s third goal of the season.

Ole Miss created heavy traffic on the offensive end in the first half but were unable to find the scoring column. The Rebels took seven shots and generated six corners, but Southern Miss’s Maddie Ellis made six saves to keep Ole Miss scoreless.

Sidney O’Billovich made a pair of saves as both teams entered the locker room knotted at zero.

In the 49th minute, Katie Ramsden struck again, scoring her third goal in as many games to put Ole Miss up 1-0. Ramsden is the first Rebel to score a goal in three consecutive matches since Channing Foster in 2019.

The Ole Miss defense allowed just six shots and three corner attempts on the afternoon. Sidney O’Billovich ended the match with four saves and secured the first shutout of her Ole Miss career.

The Rebels held the advantage in shots, shots on goal and corners. In total 24 players saw action in the win.

Ole Miss (2-1) returns home and will take on UT Martin next Thursday, August 28. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.