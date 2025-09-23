Rebels Athletics Recap: Key Results from Sept. 20–22

From the football team’s commanding win over Tulane to volleyball’s strong close in Texas, Ole Miss athletics has stayed busy across multiple sports since Sept. 20. Here’s a look at how the Rebels have fared in recent competition.

Football: Rebels Roll Past Tulane

Ole Miss improved to 4–0 with a 45–10 victory over Tulane on Sept. 20 in Oxford. The Rebels posted 548 yards of total offense while limiting the Green Wave to fewer than 300. The defense forced three failed fourth-down tries, helping Ole Miss pull away. The win marked the second straight season the program has opened with four consecutive wins.

Volleyball: Strong Showing in Texas

At the Red Raider Classic, Ole Miss closed nonconference play with a sweep of Incarnate Word. Junior Shayla Meyer delivered a season-high 20 kills, and Gabi Placide added steady production at the net. The Rebels also earned a gritty 3–1 win over UAlbany, gaining valuable momentum before SEC play.

Women’s Soccer: Setback Against Georgia

The Rebels fell 4–1 to No. 21 Georgia on Sept. 21 in Oxford. Georgia struck twice in the first half before Briana Rodriguez pulled a goal back late, assisted by Tate Blincoe. The Bulldogs responded with two more to seal the result. Ole Miss is now 4–3–1 overall entering a challenging SEC stretch.

Cross Country: Preparing for Gans Creek

Ole Miss cross country is preparing for its next competition, the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26 in Columbia, Missouri. Both the men’s and women’s teams are aiming to build on early-season performances at the Memphis Twilight.

Tennis: Fall Play Continues

Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis programs are in the middle of their fall seasons. The women last competed at the Blue Gray Classic earlier this month, highlighted by strong doubles play from Crowder and Welker. No new results have been posted since Sept. 20, but both teams continue preparing for ITF and regional events on the fall calendar.

Esports: Program Growth Ongoing

Ole Miss Esports continues to expand its footprint on campus. The program, based in the E.F. Yerby facility, has hosted student-run LAN tournaments and community events this semester, while also receiving alumni support to strengthen facilities and recruiting.

Looking Ahead

Ole Miss now turns its attention to the final weekend of September. The football team resumes SEC play with a pivotal matchup that will test the Rebels’ progress after their dominant nonconference win over Tulane. Cross country travels to Missouri for the Gans Creek Classic, while women’s soccer and volleyball resume their SEC schedules.