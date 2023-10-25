Aubrey Mister Named to SEC Soccer Community Service Team

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics





Ole Miss’ Aubrey Mister has been named to the 2023 SEC Soccer Community Service Team the conference office announced Wednesday.

Mister participated in the Feed the ‘Sip Initiative helping to collect over 7,000 non-perishable food items to children in Tunica County and Quitman County. She also volunteered for RebelTHON to raise money for those children in need in conjunction with the Children Miracle Network Hospitals.

She assisted at Hygiene Hijack, helping in the collection of over 500 hygiene products during their travel for road competition. These items were donated to Ole Miss’ campus violence and prevention offices. Mister also assisted with the collection of over 1,300 items to make 107 Holiday food baskets at Adopt-a-Basket for those less fortunate in the community. She was a part of Reading With the Rebels, visiting the local elementary schools in the L.O.U. areas, where she was able to read and engage with the children in the classrooms.

Mister was also one of many Rebel student-athletes who collected non-perishable food items, along with hygiene materials to share with those who lost their homes and supplies during the tornado in the Rolling Fork, MS area. She has also mentored and supported young soccer players on little league soccer teams during the offseason as a POC Soccer Coach.

On the field, Mister has played in all 16 games for the Rebels this season, dishing out a team-high two assists and scoring one goal for four total points. She has logged 947 minutes on the pitch, seventh-most on the team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports