Ferguson: Living With Grief: Reflections from Experience

I have spent most of my life as a minister. My undergraduate and graduate studies immersed me in the pages of the Bible. Scripture is a constant part of my life, and I find much meaning and comfort in God’s Word.

One passage that speaks deeply to me is Isaiah 53, which describes the suffering servant—widely understood as a prophecy about Jesus and the suffering He would someday endure.

Chapter 53 of Isaiah offers a powerful description of this suffering servant. It speaks of Him being despised and rejected. Then we see this descriptive phrase: “He was a man of sorrows, acquainted with deepest grief.” Different translations emphasize this suffering, describing him as “a man of sorrows with bitterest grief” or “a man of sorrows familiar with pain.” His pain, suffering, and grief were so intense that Isaiah mentions people turning away from him, unable to face the sight.

This suffering servant is not just going through a brief sadness. This isn’t meant to be viewed as a temporary moment of hurt and pain but as continuous, experienced grief.

I feel a deeper connection to this description than I can easily put into words. After losing my first wife and second-born in a double homicide, grief became a constant part of my life—changing it in ways I never could have predicted. The impacts were real, and in some ways, we still feel them today.

Grief is difficult. It is harsh, unrelenting, and changes everything. I’ve come to realize this deeply: In my mind, I am that man of sorrows.

Even through deep loss, I try to help others by sharing a message of hope—a strange hope once shared with me, and I quote: “Your grief will never disappear, but it will get different. There will come a day when it won’t feel so raw.”

That’s a truth I’ve learned time and again. My losses stay with me, but they don’t dictate everything in my life. Time might not heal all wounds, but it provides comfort.

If you’re grieving, I encourage you to accept your pain and view it as a normal part of life. Simultaneously, seek out things to be grateful for. Let yourself enjoy blessings and moments of happiness. Life really improves with time.

Finally, the prophet Isaiah says this about the Suffering Servant: “After his anguish, he will see light and be satisfied. (Isaiah 53:11a CSB17)

May you know peace today and every day.

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com