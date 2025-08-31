City of Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – September 2, 2025

AGENDA

Regular Meeting

September 2, 2025

5:00 p.m.

City Hall Courtroom

Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.

Opening the Meeting Call to Order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office Request permission to approve a correction to the minutes of the Regular Meeting on September 17, 2024. (Ashley Atkinson) Request permission to approve the minutes from the Recess Meeting on August 6, 2025 and the Regular Meeting on August 19, 2025. (Ashley Atkinson) Request permission to approve the accounts for all city departments. (Ashley Atkinson) Budget Hearing for fiscal year 2025-2026 proposed budget. (Ashley Atkinson) Consider the consent agenda Fixed Assets Management Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the City Shop Department and authorize its disposal. (Lynwood Jones) Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Development Services – Building Department and authorize its disposal. (Johnathan Mizell) Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Environmental Services Department and authorize its disposal. (Amberlyn Liles) Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Police Department and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen) Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Buildings & Grounds Department and authorize its disposal. (Greg Pinion) Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Fire Department and authorize its disposal. (Joey Gardner) Grants Request permission to accept a grant, #25LE286, from the MS Office of Homeland Security, in the amount of $102,000.00, for the Regional Fusion Center at the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen) Human Resources Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to accept the resignation of an employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to accept the voluntary demotion of an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to hire an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to approve an unpaid volunteer for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to hire employees in the Municipal Court Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to hire a Part-time employee in the mTrade Park Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to hire a Part-time employee in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permisson to accept the resignation of an employee in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos) Request permission to approve volunteers for the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe) Miscellaneous: Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely) Update several ADA policies. (Braxton Tullos) Accept donations on behalf of the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe) Travel Requests: Request permission for an employee to attend the MSAE Annual Conference in Cleveland, MS on November 3-5, 2025 at an estimated cost of $656.00. (Micah Quinn) Request permission for two employees to attend the MS Tourism Association Governor’s Conference in Vicksburg, MS on October 1-3, 2025 at an estimated cost of $1,505.00. (Micah Quinn) Request permission for an employee to attend the 2025 Municipal Court Clerk’s Conference in Oxford, MS on September 17-19, 2025 at no cost to the City. (Nickie Denley) Request permission for an Alderman to attend the 2025 MML Small Town Conference in Choctaw, MS on October 15-16, 2025 at an estimated cost of $500.00. (Ashley Atkinson) Request permission for two employees to attend the Central Service Association (CSA) Fall Financial Conference on November 19-21, 2025 in Franklin, TN at an estimated cost of $2,603.00. (Rob Neely) Regular Agenda: Other Departments Adopt a proclamation declaring September as Suicide Prevention Month. Consider an employee dress code. Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending Chapter 38, Article II- Technical Codes of the Code of Ordinances of The City of Oxford, to accept the 2024 edition of the International Fire Code. (Joey Gardner) Regular Agenda: Police Department Request permission for St. John’s Catholic Church to hire uniformed, off duty officers for traffic assistance, at an hourly rate of $46.00. (Jeff McCutchen) Request permission for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church to hire uniformed, off duty officers for traffic assistance, at an hourly rate of $46.00. (Jeff McCutchen) Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for MS Sports Medicine to host a Radio show on September 8, 2025 from 1:30pm-2:30pm. (Jeff McCutchen) Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Janice Carr to host a Peaceful Protest on October 18, 2025 from 11am-1pm. (Jeff McCutchen) Request permission to approve seven Parade/Assembly Permits for Visit Oxford to host events around the square during the upcoming months. (Kinney Ferris/Jeff McCutchen) Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3253 by Elizabeth Fitts, to rezone +/- .44 acres from Suburban Residential (SR) to Neighborhood Residential (NR) for property located on Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #30663. (Ben Requet) Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3254 by Elizabeth Fitts, to remove +/- .44 acres from the Blackberry Hills Planned Unit Development for property located on Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #30663. (Ben Requet) Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3255 by Andy Callicutt, to amend the Blackberry Hills Planned Unit Development for property located on Northwood Trails & Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #4975, #5004, #5047, #26268 & #30362. (Ben Requet) Regular Agenda: Special Projects Consider a Resolution regarding the sale of city property not needed for municipal purposes. (Mark Levy) Request permission to advertise for sealed bids for the sale of the Cedar Oaks house. (Mark Levy) Consider the recommendation of the Avent Park Selection Committee to accept a proposal and begin negotiations on a contract for the purchase of playground equipment. (Mark Levy) Consider bids received for a Temporary Ice Skating Rink for Holly Jolly Holidays at mTrade Park. (Mark Levy) Consider Change Order No. 1 from Century Construction for the City Hall Renovation Project. (Mark Levy) Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department Request permission to approve and authorize the Mayor to sign a contract for the purchase of Lot 2, Anderson Road Student Housing Development. (John Crawley) Request permission to accept the bids received and award a low bid for the Punkin Water System Water Plant Demolition Project. (John Crawley) Request permission to accept the bids received and award a low bid for the Punkin Water Well Abandonment Project. (John Crawley) Consider a request from Mid-South Companies, LLC for the City of Oxford to provide water services to a proposed development on CR 101, north of the City limits. (John Crawley) Consider a request for overnight work and a street closure on Jefferson Avenue, from 11th Street to 14th Street, to repair crosswalks. (John Crawley) Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting Consider an executive session. Recess to meet on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:00pm.

