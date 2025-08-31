City of Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – September 2, 2025

AGENDA
Regular Meeting
September 2, 2025
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office
- Request permission to approve a correction to the minutes of the Regular Meeting on September 17, 2024. (Ashley Atkinson)
- Request permission to approve the minutes from the Recess Meeting on August 6, 2025 and the Regular Meeting on August 19, 2025. (Ashley Atkinson)
- Request permission to approve the accounts for all city departments. (Ashley Atkinson)
- Budget Hearing for fiscal year 2025-2026 proposed budget. (Ashley Atkinson)
- Consider the consent agenda
- Fixed Assets Management
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the City Shop Department and authorize its disposal. (Lynwood Jones)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Development Services – Building Department and authorize its disposal. (Johnathan Mizell)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Environmental Services Department and authorize its disposal. (Amberlyn Liles)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Police Department and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Buildings & Grounds Department and authorize its disposal. (Greg Pinion)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Fire Department and authorize its disposal. (Joey Gardner)
- Grants
- Request permission to accept a grant, #25LE286, from the MS Office of Homeland Security, in the amount of $102,000.00, for the Regional Fusion Center at the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Human Resources
- Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the resignation of an employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the voluntary demotion of an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve an unpaid volunteer for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to promote an employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire employees in the Municipal Court Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a Part-time employee in the mTrade Park Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a Part-time employee in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permisson to accept the resignation of an employee in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve volunteers for the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Update several ADA policies. (Braxton Tullos)
- Accept donations on behalf of the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for an employee to attend the MSAE Annual Conference in Cleveland, MS on November 3-5, 2025 at an estimated cost of $656.00. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission for two employees to attend the MS Tourism Association Governor’s Conference in Vicksburg, MS on October 1-3, 2025 at an estimated cost of $1,505.00. (Micah Quinn)
- Request permission for an employee to attend the 2025 Municipal Court Clerk’s Conference in Oxford, MS on September 17-19, 2025 at no cost to the City. (Nickie Denley)
- Request permission for an Alderman to attend the 2025 MML Small Town Conference in Choctaw, MS on October 15-16, 2025 at an estimated cost of $500.00. (Ashley Atkinson)
- Request permission for two employees to attend the Central Service Association (CSA) Fall Financial Conference on November 19-21, 2025 in Franklin, TN at an estimated cost of $2,603.00. (Rob Neely)
- Fixed Assets Management
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Adopt a proclamation declaring September as Suicide Prevention Month.
- Consider an employee dress code.
- Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending Chapter 38, Article II- Technical Codes of the Code of Ordinances of The City of Oxford, to accept the 2024 edition of the International Fire Code. (Joey Gardner)
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- Request permission for St. John’s Catholic Church to hire uniformed, off duty officers for traffic assistance, at an hourly rate of $46.00. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church to hire uniformed, off duty officers for traffic assistance, at an hourly rate of $46.00. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for MS Sports Medicine to host a Radio show on September 8, 2025 from 1:30pm-2:30pm. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Janice Carr to host a Peaceful Protest on October 18, 2025 from 11am-1pm. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve seven Parade/Assembly Permits for Visit Oxford to host events around the square during the upcoming months. (Kinney Ferris/Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3253 by Elizabeth Fitts, to rezone +/- .44 acres from Suburban Residential (SR) to Neighborhood Residential (NR) for property located on Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #30663. (Ben Requet)
- Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3254 by Elizabeth Fitts, to remove +/- .44 acres from the Blackberry Hills Planned Unit Development for property located on Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #30663. (Ben Requet)
- Second Reading and Public Hearing for a proposed Ordinance amending the Zoning Map for Case #3255 by Andy Callicutt, to amend the Blackberry Hills Planned Unit Development for property located on Northwood Trails & Christman Road, being further identified as PPIN #4975, #5004, #5047, #26268 & #30362. (Ben Requet)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider a Resolution regarding the sale of city property not needed for municipal purposes. (Mark Levy)
- Request permission to advertise for sealed bids for the sale of the Cedar Oaks house. (Mark Levy)
- Consider the recommendation of the Avent Park Selection Committee to accept a proposal and begin negotiations on a contract for the purchase of playground equipment. (Mark Levy)
- Consider bids received for a Temporary Ice Skating Rink for Holly Jolly Holidays at mTrade Park. (Mark Levy)
- Consider Change Order No. 1 from Century Construction for the City Hall Renovation Project. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Request permission to approve and authorize the Mayor to sign a contract for the purchase of Lot 2, Anderson Road Student Housing Development. (John Crawley)
- Request permission to accept the bids received and award a low bid for the Punkin Water System Water Plant Demolition Project. (John Crawley)
- Request permission to accept the bids received and award a low bid for the Punkin Water Well Abandonment Project. (John Crawley)
- Consider a request from Mid-South Companies, LLC for the City of Oxford to provide water services to a proposed development on CR 101, north of the City limits. (John Crawley)
- Consider a request for overnight work and a street closure on Jefferson Avenue, from 11th Street to 14th Street, to repair crosswalks. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Recess to meet on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:00pm.
This information is provided by the City of Oxford. The Board of Aldermen meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month at 5pm in the City Hall courtroom.