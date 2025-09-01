Ole Miss Football’s Zxavian Harris Named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss football senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has been named a co-winner of the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday morning.

Harris led the Rebel defense with an all-around excellent outing in Ole Miss’ dominant 63-7 season-opening victory over Georgia State on Aug. 30, ending the night with five tackles, 1.5 TFL, one solo sack, two QB hurries and the first interception of his career.

Harris also got his fingers on a missed field goal attempt by the Panthers in the late stages of the first quarter, the sixth combined blocked kick of his career, putting him one away from tying the all-time SEC record.

Ole Miss (1-0) hits the road to open SEC play this week at Kentucky (1-0), with kickoff in Lexington scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

