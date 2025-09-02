Ole Miss’ Sanders demands higher offensive line standard after 63-7 opener

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss left the field Saturday with a lopsided win and plenty of reason for confidence. But there were still things to improve.

Center Brycen Sanders made it clear that the Rebels’ offensive line has not yet reached the level it must to compete in the SEC.

The Rebels rolled past Georgia State 63-7 in their season opener, a performance that showcased a balanced offense and an opportunistic defense.

Sanders said the final score did not erase the issues he saw up front.

“We beat them, but our standard has to be higher,” Sanders said. “We can’t look at the scoreboard and think we’ve done enough. It’s about doing our jobs every play.”

Dominant win, lingering flaws

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 21 of 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in his first start.

Running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 108 yards and three scores, part of a ground game that piled up 242 rushing yards.

The defense limited Georgia State to 189 total yards and forced three turnovers, turning the night into what appeared to be a showcase of Ole Miss’ depth and talent.

Within the first quarter, the offensive line allowed pressure that disrupted Simmons’ timing, and missed assignments led to negative plays. Lane Kiffin’s team eventually settled into rhythm, yet Sanders said those lapses could be costly against better competition.

“You can’t get away with that in this league,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to hold ourselves to a standard that will win games in October and November, not just in Week 1.”

Building consistency up front

Offensive line play has been an offseason focal point for Kiffin, who is in his sixth season leading the Rebels.

Departures through the transfer portal and injuries last year left the unit thin, forcing new starters into key roles.

Sanders, a redshirt sophomore from Chattanooga, Tenn., was one of the players asked to step into a leadership position. He spent the offseason adjusting to more responsibility as a full-time starter and helping the group build chemistry.

Kiffin said the opener offered positives but also reinforced the message that improvement is required.

“We had some mistakes that you can’t make when you get into SEC games,” Kiffin said. “Brycen’s right. The standard has to be higher.”

SEC test ahead

Ole Miss faces Kentucky next week in Lexington, the first true test for an offensive line that will be challenged by a physical SEC front.

The Wildcats finished 2024 ranked in the top five of the conference in sacks and tackles for loss, anchored by returning defensive end Deone Walker, who was named to the preseason All-SEC team.

Analysts identified Ole Miss’ offensive line as a question mark heading into the season.

Lindy’s Sports and Athlon both noted the Rebels’ potential to contend in the SEC West but pointed to protection as the deciding factor in whether Simmons, a highly recruited freshman quarterback, can thrive.

Against Georgia State, Simmons was sacked twice and hurried several more times, evidence that pass protection remains a work in progress.

“We know the kind of athletes Kentucky and everyone else in this league has,” Sanders said. “If we don’t communicate and execute, it’s going to show up fast.”

Balancing talent with discipline

While Sanders emphasized accountability, teammates praised his approach.

Lacy credited the center with helping him adjust to new blocking calls, and Simmons said Sanders provided a steadying presence in his first start.

“Having Brycen out there gives me a lot of confidence,” Simmons said. “He’s the one making sure we’re on the same page.”

Kiffin said the offense’s explosiveness should not overshadow the details required for success.

“It’s easy to look at the stats and be happy,” Kiffin said. “But we can’t just be explosive. We need to be consistent.”

Rebels aim for higher bar

Ole Miss has climbed steadily under Kiffin, posting back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 before sliding to 8-5 last year.

A return to double-digit wins would likely require stronger line play, particularly in matchups with Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M later this fall.

For Sanders, the message after the opener was simple. The Rebels’ goals demand more than a scoreboard win.

“The score was great. The energy was great. But we’re not satisfied,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to get better every week.”

Takeaways

1. Offensive line focus remains central.

Even in a 56-point victory, Sanders and Kiffin stressed that protection breakdowns cannot continue if Ole Miss wants to compete in the SEC.

2. Simmons shows promise, but protection is key.

The freshman quarterback impressed in his debut, but his success will hinge on how well the line holds against stronger defenses.

3. Kentucky will provide a true test.

Next week’s matchup in Lexington offers a clearer measure of whether the Rebels’ line has improved and if Sanders’ message is resonating.