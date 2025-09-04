Ferguson: I Remember

Twenty years ago, this past Friday was a day I’ll never forget. Those of us living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast had no idea how much our lives would change. And Boy, did they! Life can change in an instant, and this was one of those times.

While our house didn’t sustain overwhelming damage, many others did. Some lost everything. One sweet friend had nothing left in her material world but a slab. Imagine that. Nothing but what she evacuated with. She was far from alone. I can think of many who experienced that same loss.

I’ll never forget that first feeling of hopelessness as we looked over a new landscape. It was so different. Familiar landmarks had disappeared, street signs were gone, and debris was everywhere.

If that wasn’t bad enough, I’ll never forget the smell. So many cargo shipping containers full of frozen chickens washed ashore. In the August heat and humidity, they didn’t stay frozen for very long.

And then there were the lines for gas, food, ice, water, and cleaning supplies. We were entirely dependent on the supplies trucked in. Rich or poor, Hurricane Katrina showed no favoritism—and she certainly wasn’t gentle.

I remember being incredibly grateful that my dad drove down from Kosciusko with supplies—and included antiperspirant. No electricity meant no air conditioning. No air conditioning meant everyone got a little bit ripe.

I remember how excited I was when my brother-in-law brought us a used generator all the way from Hot Springs, AR. That thing was loud, but it allowed us to run a light or two and a fan at night. We could let the refrigerator cool down and enjoy a hot cup of coffee in the morning.

I remember the long lines at our church building where we distributed supplies, sent labor, and otherwise helped people find some stability. I remember outdoor worship services because it was too hot inside.

I remember the large number of people who came from all over the country to work alongside us. What a blessing they were. Specifically, a group of Amish women arrived and began organizing, cooking, and feeding. I remember so many faces even after all these years.

I remember countless sad stories. I remember crying, praying, and hurting alongside many. I recall the incredible blessing of being helped and helping others.

I remember.

And I’ll never forget that whenever storms arise (and they will), “God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble. Therefore we will not be afraid, though the earth trembles and the mountains topple into the depths of the seas, though its water roars and foams and the mountains quake with its turmoil. (Psalms 46:1-3 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com