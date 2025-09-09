Ole Miss’ Lucas Carneiro Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss football junior kicker Lucas Carneiro has been named a co-winner of the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week award, announced by the conference office on Monday morning.

Carneiro, a preseason Lou Groza Award watch list member, went 3-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs to help lift Ole Miss to a 30-23 victory at Kentucky last week.

Carneiro was good from 28, 36 and 43 yards, pushing him to 32 career field goals, with his lone miss striking high up the left goalpost from 51 yards — his first career miss from 50 yards out.

On the season, Carneiro is 5-of-6 on field goals and a perfect 10-of-10 on PATs. He also has taken over kickoff duties for the first time in his career, sending all 15 of his kickoffs this year for touchbacks.

Carneiro came to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky, where he went 18-of-19 on field goals in 2024 — including a Conference USA record 18 consecutive makes.

No. 13 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) returns to Vaught-Hemingway this week to host Arkansas (2-0, 0-0 SEC), with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.