Ole Miss QBs’ Status Unclear: Simmons Off Injury Report for Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. — With Ole Miss set to host Arkansas in their SEC home opener Saturday, the status of sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons remains a focal point after he suffered an ankle injury late in the Rebels’ 30‑23 win over Kentucky.

Simmons left the Kentucky game momentarily but did return to take the final snap in victory formation.

Injury Reports

• On Wednesday, Ole Miss released its first availability report of the week and listed Simmons as “Probable.”

• By Thursday’s report, Simmons did not appear on the report at all. That omission raised doubts about his full participation.

• According to Rebel Grove via Chuck Rounsaville, Simmons wore a walking boot and missed most of the week’s practices, with backup Trinidad Chambliss taking most first‑team reps.

However, he participated in the Thursday walkthrough, which suggests he might be able to start despite the limited practice time.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained measured in his comments. When asked about Simmons’ injury, Kiffin was high on his toughness and maturity.

“He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age,” Kiffin said. {You’ve seen him go in. This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way. I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.”

Kiffin also declined to provide many specifics on Simmons’ rehab. The coaching staff appears cautious, balancing optimism with concern given the stakes of SEC play.

When healthy, Simmons has showed flashes. In his first career start vs. Georgia State, he completed 20‑of‑31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns, using eight different receivers.

At Kentucky, though, he experienced growing pains: 13‑of‑24 passing, two interceptions, but the Rebels still claimed a narrow win.

Backup Trinidad Chambliss, though, has been preparing in case Simmons isn’t fully available. That said, there’s no public indication yet that Kiffin plans to go with Chambliss as the starter.

Other Key Injuries for Ole Miss and Arkansas

Ole Miss wide receiver Traylon Ray is officially out against Arkansas.

Former Arkansas transfer Jaylon Braxton is listed as questionable for Ole Miss, having missed the Kentucky game due to a “medical situation.”

Tight end Luke Hasz remains off the report; his debut is anticipated but uncertain.

On the Arkansas side, multiple receivers and a running back are out or questionable. Does that shift matchups or strategy? Very possibly.

If Simmons plays, even at less than 100%, the Rebels may lean more heavily on the run game and short/intermediate throws to limit stress on his ankle. Kewan Lacy, the running back, has performed well this season and could see even more carries.

If Simmons is sidelined or limited, Chambliss will need to command the offense effectively under pressure. The Razorbacks are no stranger to forcing mistakes. Errors under duress could shift momentum.

On defense, Ole Miss must account for Arkansas’ weapons even with receivers out; depth will matter in both secondaries and pass rush.

Given the Thursday report omitting Simmons but his participation in walkthrough and previous “Probable” designation, it seems likely he will start vs. Arkansas, albeit possibly in a modified role early in the game.

How effectively he can manage the injury and the speed of SEC defenses will be a key determinant of whether Ole Miss can protect a lead, avoid turnovers, and sustain drives.

3 Key Takeaways

• Simmons’ availability remains uncertain — degraded practice participation and removal from Thursday’s injury report clouds his status.

• Backup preparation is real — Chambliss has taken first‑team reps all week, preparing for potential game plan adjustments.

• Ole Miss must adjust game management — more reliance on run game, limiting high‑risk throws, protecting their quarterback, especially early.