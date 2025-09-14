Ole Miss No. 13 in AP Top 25 Poll

Oxford, Miss -Ole Miss climbed up to No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll on Sunday coming off a 41-35 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Ole Miss (3-0, 2-0 SEC) came into the contest as No. 17 in the country.
The Rebels offense put up 475 total yards of offense against the Razorbacks.
Ole Miss joins ten other SEC teams in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll: LSU (3), Georgia (5), Texas (8), Texas A&M (10), Oklahoma (11), Ole Miss (13), Alabama (14), Tennessee (15), Vanderbilt (20), Auburn (22), Missouri (23).
Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to Tulane. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.