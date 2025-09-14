City of Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – September 16, 2025

AGENDA

Regular Meeting

September 16, 2025

5:00 p.m.

City Hall Courtroom

Notice: Certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.

Opening the Meeting

Call to Order.

Adopt the agenda for the meeting.

Mayor’s Report

Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office

Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting on September 2, 2025, and the Recess Meeting on September 10, 2025. (Ashley Atkinson)

Request permission to approve the accounts for all City departments. (Ashley Atkinson)

Consider the consent agenda

Fixed Assets Management

Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Development Services – Building Department and authorize its disposal. (Johnathan Mizell)

Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Police Department and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen)

Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Buildings & Grounds Department and authorize its disposal. (Greg Pinion)

Request permission to declare equipment surplus at mTrade Park and authorize its disposal. (Brad Freeman)

Grants

Request permission to accept the FY2026 405D Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driving Training Grant, No. M5TR-2026-MD-22-51, from the MS Department of Public Safety, MS Office of Highway Safety in the amount of $560,097.94 for the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)

Request permission to apply for a MS Opioid Settlement Fund Grant, for up to $50,000.00 with no required match, for the benefit of the Oxford Fire Department. (Joey Gardner)

Human Resources

Request permission to promote four employees in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to correct an employee’s salary in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to hire a full-time employee in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to accept the resignation of an employee in the Oxford Conference Center Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to hire one full-time employee in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to transfer and promote one employee from seasonal Laborer in the Environmental Services Department to full-time Hydrant Technician in the Oxford Fire Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to approve the resignation of four part-time employees for Historic Properties. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to hire two part-time employees in the mTrade Park Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Request permission to promote a seasonal Driver to a full-time Driver in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)

Miscellaneous

Request permission to accept a donation for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)

Request permission to approve Nicole Strobel and Stephen Guirl as drivers for Local Bike Taxi, LLC. (Jeff McCutchen)

Consider Water and/or Sewer bill adjustments in accordance with Oxford Utilities Leak Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)

Travel Requests

Request permission for one OPD employee to attend Pistol Optics Fundamentals & Proficiency on October 1–2, 2025, in Tupelo, MS, at an estimated cost of $309.27. (Jeff McCutchen)

Request permission for four OPD employees to attend the Emergency Vehicle Operation Instructor training on November 17–21, 2025, in Moorhead, MS, at an estimated cost of $5,832.00. (Jeff McCutchen)

Request permission for two OFD employees to attend the 2025 Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors Association Conference on December 2–5, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN, at an estimated cost of $1,854.00. (Joey Gardner)

Request permission for an OFD employee to attend Special Operations in the Fire Service on November 17–21, 2025, in Pensacola, FL, at an estimated cost of $842.35. (Joey Gardner)

Request permission for nine OFD employees to attend an ARFF Live Burn at the MS State Fire Academy on September 18, 2025, at no cost to the City. (Joey Gardner)

Request permission for two OFD employees to attend Haz Mat A & O training at the MS State Fire Academy on September 21–25, 2025, at no cost to the City. (Joey Gardner)

Request permission for two OFD employees to attend Haz Mat A & O training at the MS State Fire Academy on November 9–13, 2025, at no cost to the City. (Joey Gardner)

Request permission for one employee from the City Clerk’s Office to attend the Winter Clerk Conference on December 10–12, 2025, in Flowood, MS, at an estimated cost of $900.00. (Ashley Atkinson)

Request permission for one employee in the General Government Department to attend the MAST Conference on October 15–17, 2025, in Long Beach, MS, at an estimated cost of $574.00. (Hollis Green)

Request permission for three employees to travel to Washington, D.C., on November 2–5, 2025, to meet with legislators on behalf of the City of Oxford at an estimated cost of $6,500.00. (Hollis Green)

Request permission for one employee in the Oxford Utilities Department — Electric Division to attend the North Mississippi Engineering and Operations Plant Tour on October 16, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL, at an estimated cost of $178.00. (Rob Neely)

Request permission for one employee in the HR Department to attend the Mississippi Economic Council’s third session of Leadership Mississippi on October 1–3, 2025, in Starkville, MS, at an estimated cost of $400.00. (Braxton Tullos)

Regular Agenda: Other Departments

Request permission to approve and authorize the Mayor to sign a purchase/order agreement, in the amount of $1,353,877.00, for a 75′ Ladder Truck for the Oxford Fire Department. (Joey Gardner)

Consider Oxford Utilities Department – Electric Division Construction Policy. (Rob Neely)

Regular Agenda: Police Department

Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly Permit for the UM Athletics Department to have a photoshoot/video shoot on the top floor of the City’s Downtown Parking Garage on September 22, 2025, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. (Jeff McCutchen)

Regular Agenda: Development Services – Planning Department

Request approval of a Final Plat for Case #3260, MFM Developments (JW McCurdy) for ‘Colonnade Crossing Subdivision, Phase 5’, for property located at Claremont Avenue (PPIN #4563)

Request approval of a Preliminary and Final Plat for Case #3261, Landmark Properties, LLC (Bryan Boyle) for ‘Oxford Farms Subdivision, Phase 13’, for property located at 2665 Oxford Way (PPIN #7984)

Regular Agenda: Special Projects

Consider Change Order No. 1 from BCI, Inc. for the OPC Activity Center Campus Camera System Project. (Mark Levy)

Request permission to advertise for bids for the FY 2025-2026 Police Vehicle Upfits. (Mark Levy)

Request approval of a professional services contract with Beard + Riser for the interior renovation of the Oxford Orthopedic Indoor Practice Facility at mTrade Park. (Mark Levy)

Regular Agenda: Development Services – Engineering Department

Request to accept the low bids for the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Annual Material Bids for the City of Oxford. (John Crawley)

Request to accept the low bid for the Fillmore Avenue, South 11th Street, and Lincoln Avenue Drainage Improvements Project. (John Crawley)

Request permission to advertise for the Sewer Extension at Highway 314 and Gus Booker Road. (John Crawley)

Request permission for the Mayor to execute the professional services contracts with Elliott and Britt, PA, for the Pegues Road Extension Project. (John Crawley)

Request to approve Change Order No. 1 for the College Hill Lift Stations Project. (John Crawley)

Request to approve Change Order No. 4 for the North Lamar Sewer Improvements Project. (John Crawley)

Request to approve Change Order No. 8 for the SR 7 Water and Sewer Relocations Project, Phase 2 B. (John Crawley)

Request to approve Change Order No. 9 & Final for the SR 7 Water and Sewer Relocations Project, Phase 2 B. (John Crawley)

Request to approve night work for the contractor for the South Lamar Pedestrian Improvements Project. (John Crawley)

Request permission to close Varner Loop. (John Crawley)

Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting

Consider an executive session.

Adjourn.

