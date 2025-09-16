Kiffin says Simmons ready for Tulane; Respects Green Wave’s toughness

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has been in college football long enough to know that injuries test both quarterbacks and coaches.

On Monday, the Ole Miss coach made it clear he expects Austin Simmons back under center when the Rebels host Tulane this weekend.

“I would anticipate Austin being fine to play and being our starting quarterback,” Kiffin said during his weekly press conference.

The redshirt sophomore tweaked his ankle last week but briefly took the field against Arkansas before leaving after one series. A lot of Ole Miss fans are wanting to see more of the guy that started.

The Rebels turned to Trinidad Chambliss in Simmons’ absence, and the transfer from Ferris State provided an unexpected spark. Chambliss threw for 353 yards, added 62 more on the ground, and kept Ole Miss in control.

Kiffin is putting the spin on it that Chambliss’ performance as a complement rather than a quarterback controversy.

“He did great things for us,” Kiffin said of Simmons, explaining that the decision not to play him late against Arkansas was about avoiding risk. “I didn’t really want to play Austin in that situation and get him hurt worse running him.”

For Ole Miss, the message was straightforward that Simmons is the guy if he’s healthy, and Chambliss remains a valuable option when needed.

Tulane poses a physical test

Saturday brings Tulane to Oxford, and Kiffin didn’t hesitate to credit the Green Wave’s style of play.

The Green Wave are 2-0 under new coach Jon Sumrall, and Kiffin described them as “a really, really good football team in all phases.”

He particularly singled out Tulane’s quarterback, believed to be Jake Retzlaff, calling him “much different than what we prepared in the offseason.”

Kiffin described him as one of the most dynamic players his defense will face this year.

“This quarterback, much different,” Kiffin said. “He’s so dynamic and can do so many things.”

The Green Wave also bring a defensive identity that Kiffin associates with Sumrall’s coaching footprint.

“You can see his footprint all over the place,” he said, noting the team’s ability to win with effort and execution.

Tulane’s physicality has long been a point of pride, and Kiffin pointed out that their style is built on tackling fundamentals and relentless effort.

Tackling fundamentals stand out

Kiffin went beyond scouting reports on Tulane and touched on an area that has grown across college football. He pointed out how tackling has become a “lost art” in college football, but said Tulane for standing out in that area.

“It sticks out now when you see a team that tackles low, that really does a good job,” Kiffin said. “Their players get dirty. Nowadays, kids want to deliver a hit and stay up, and worry how clean their uniforms are.”

That strikes a balance beyond X’s and O’s. In an era where offensive fireworks dominate headlines, Kiffin used the chance to say once again games are still won with physical tackling and discipline.

That’s probably as much of a message to his own roster as they did about Tulane’s reputation.

For Ole Miss, which gave up over 400 yards in the Arkansas game, facing a team that thrives on toughness could be a timely reminder. Kiffin’s comments suggest he views Saturday as not only a matchup of talent but also a measuring stick for grit.

A coach balancing trust and preparation

What stood out most in Kiffin’s remarks wasn’t just his quarterback update or opponent praise. It was the way he blended both into a message of balance.

By reaffirming Simmons as the starter while acknowledging Chambliss’ contribution, he is probably wanting stability. By highlighting Tulane’s physical play, he signaled respect without yielding confidence.

That’s a difficult balance for any coach. Injuries, quarterback depth, and a tough opponent create potential distractions. Kiffin says it’s part of the process, emphasizing fundamentals and preparation over drama. It’s the type of tone that helps a team focus on execution rather than speculation.

The Rebels may not be flashy heading into this nonconference clash, but the way he’s handling the lead-up is telling.

Kiffin positioned Simmons as ready, Chambliss as capable, and Tulane as a legitimate test. That combination reflects his approach: steady, pragmatic, and rooted in fundamentals.

Key Takeaways

• Austin Simmons is expected to return as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback against Tulane.

• Backup Trinidad Chambliss impressed but remains in a supporting role.

• Tulane’s physical defense and dynamic quarterback present a significant challenge.