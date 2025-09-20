Chambliss leads Ole Miss past Tulane 45-10 with breakout dual-threat game

OXFORD, Miss. — Trinidad Chambliss delivered his most complete performance as Ole Miss’ new starter, throwing for 307 yards, rushing for 112 and accounting for three touchdowns as the No. 13 Rebels cruised past Tulane 45-10.

The sophomore quarterback had command of Lane Kiffin’s offense from the opening drive, helping Ole Miss improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Rebels finished with 548 total yards and scored on all six red zone opportunities, showing a balance of explosive plays and efficient finishing.

Tulane, unbeaten entering the game, never established rhythm on offense and left Oxford with its first loss of 2025.

Kiffin praised Chambliss afterward, noting his poise and mistake-free execution.

“He did not have a turnover and 4-0, that sounds really good,” Kiffin said. “For a second straight week. We expect him to play well.”

Chambliss sets the tone

Chambliss made plays with both his arm and legs, keeping Tulane’s defense off balance. He completed 17 of 27 passes with touchdown throws to Deuce Alexander and Dae’Quan Wright.

He also broke free for a 41-yard run that set up another score, showing the mobility that has earned him the starting role while Austin Simmons continues to rehab an ankle injury.

Alexander’s 33-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter gave Ole Miss a two-score cushion, and Wright’s 5-yard catch put the game further out of reach.

Running back Kewan Lacy added two short touchdown runs, and Logan Diggs chipped in another, giving the Rebels multiple threats near the goal line.

Kicker Lucas Carneiro was steady as well, connecting on field goals from 22, 54, and 34 yards to cap drives that stalled.

Ole Miss’ ability to finish possessions was one of the clearest differences in the game.

Tulane unable to respond

Tulane struggled from the start, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff finished just 5 of 17 for 56 yards before being replaced by Brendan Sullivan.

Sullivan provided a brief spark with a late touchdown pass to Anthony Brown-Stephens, but by then the Green Wave were already down four scores.

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall called the loss “frustrating” and pointed to missed execution.

“We’re going to sit on this one and let it hurt for a little while, because it should,” Sumrall said.

Tulane’s points came from a 34-yard field goal by Patrick Durkin in the first half and Sullivan’s touchdown strike in the fourth.

Otherwise, the Green Wave were turned away three times on downs in Ole Miss territory, unable to convert key short-yardage situations.

Defense and what’s next

The Ole Miss defense bent at times but did not break, holding Tulane out of the end zone until the final minutes.

The front seven limited chunk plays and forced hurried throws, while the secondary broke up multiple deep attempts.

Chambliss’ progress gives the Rebels stability as SEC play continues.

His ability to control the offense reduces the urgency around Simmons’ recovery and raises the ceiling for a team looking to challenge in the West.

Tulane drops to 3-1 and will regroup with American Athletic Conference play ahead.

Sumrall emphasized that conference games now carry the most weight, and the team must improve consistency if it wants to contend for a league title.

Key takeaways

Chambliss delivers balance: 307 passing yards and 112 rushing yards showed Ole Miss has a capable dual-threat starter moving forward. Red zone execution: The Rebels scored on every trip, mixing runs, passes, and field goals for six conversions. Tulane’s offensive woes: Missed third downs and turnovers on downs prevented any chance of a comeback.

What’s ahead