Ferguson: Weariness

Charles H. Gabriel is not a name many will know offhand. He lived between 1856 and 1932. If you are a church-goer, you have most likely sung one of his hymns.

One such song is “God is Calling the Prodigal.” It is a haunting hymn, a song of longing and need. It speaks of the Father’s love and desire for wholeness for His people. It is an invitation to come to the feast of God.

Part of the chorus really resonates with me: “O weary prodigal, come.” That phrase resonates because I have known weariness.

Maybe you can relate: weary of health problems, tired of financial stress, consumed by relationship difficulties, and overwhelmed with grief. All of those things can become a brokenness that leaves you with little hope.

I’ve been there, and it is no fun.

These days, I’d count our political processes and divided culture as a great predictor of weariness. It seems as if conflicting ideologies forever separate us.

But no weary compares to the weariness and heartache caused by sin and strife. Addiction, illicit behavior, loss of integrity, all of these and more bring pain and brokenness that etches into your soul. Being out of favor with God, the church, and family adds a dimension of self-inflicted exhaustion that is likely the heaviest burden of all.

It is exhausting trying to pretend that all is well in your world. It is wearying beyond belief trying to act as if you don’t care about the failures in your life. It is incredibly tiring when you are trying to live a life out of sync with those who love you and the values you once had (or still have somewhere deep inside).

The weariness of a broken life saps the spirit and dulls the senses, leaving one to go through the motions. I don’t like being weary. I especially dislike—hate even—those times when I have invited that particular weariness into my own life.

Aren’t you glad we have a Father who calls the weary prodigal home?

“God is calling the prodigal; come without delay; Hear, O hear Him calling, calling now for thee; Though you’ve wandered so far from his presence, come today. Hear His loving voice calling still.”

God is still the answer for weary, sin-sick people today! People like me. People like you.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30 NIV)

Weariness does not have to be the sum of your life!

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com