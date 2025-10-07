Rebel Hoops Set to Return to the Square for Annual Tip-Off Event

Basketball season is almost here, and Ole Miss fans can once again celebrate the start of the year in the heart of Oxford. The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams are teaming up with the City of Oxford to host Square Jam powered by Ashley Furniture on Monday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. on the historic Oxford Square.

The east side of the Square, in front of City Hall, will transform into a temporary court where fans can watch players showcase their skills in three-point contests, skills challenges, and more. The event is free, and both teams will be available for autographs after the competitions.

To keep the excitement going, both programs will host an exhibition doubleheader on Sunday, October 26, with the men facing St. Mary’s at 11:30 a.m. and the women taking on Southern Arkansas at 2 p.m. Admission to the exhibitions is also free and open to the public.

Information in this story was provided by olemisssports.com.