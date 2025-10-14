Ferguson: The Struggles We Face

This past weekend was quite different. I felt overwhelmed and stretched thin by some tough situations. I’m not ashamed to admit I was struggling. Emotionally, mentally, and even spiritually, I was once again in familiar territory: grappling with trust and my sense of value and worth.

And no, I’m not in any danger of losing my faith or walking away from God, church, or the relationships that mean so much to me. But man, life can sure be tough sometimes. Unfortunately, much of the difficulty we face is unavoidable. We couldn’t have predicted it; it was a surprise we never saw coming.

I bet you can relate. Maybe it wasn’t this past weekend or even this year. The struggles come, and they may be decades in the making, years in the heartache, or even both.

To me, this was just another event that added to the struggles of the past. I had been here before, but not quite in the same way. Still, they all blend together: the hurts, the distrust, the questions, the recriminations.

Additionally, I carried the weight of the 14th anniversary of losing my first wife and our second-born son. Grief tends to intensify other wounds or hurts.

But amid all this sadness, God found a way to get my attention. This time, He used a text message from someone I didn’t expect to hear from. She shared a song I’d never heard from a band that was unknown to me. The lyrics were a balm to my soul—a reminder of what I already knew: God is always present, especially in our difficulties and struggles.

“When my spirit is weak and I cannot go on, your mercy reminds me that I still belong.

Your word is my light, my hope, and my shield. In your holy presence, my soul is healed.

Lord, you are my strength, my song in the night. You carry my soul; you fight all my fights.

In you, I will trust, forever, I’ll stand, my refuge, my savior holding my hand.” (World Hive, 2025)

I have no idea how my struggles—no bigger or smaller than yours—will turn out. But one thing I know is this: God has not abandoned me, nor has He abandoned you.

There is peace in the presence of God—blessings to you and yours.

“The one who lives under the protection of the Most High dwells in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say concerning the Lord, who is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust: ” (Psalms 91:1-2 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com