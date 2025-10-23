Ole Miss offense faces its biggest test against Oklahoma defense

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has faced plenty of elite defenses during his six seasons in Oxford, but he’s not going to mince words about this one.

As his No. 8 Rebels prepare for Saturday’s trip to No. 13 Oklahoma, Kiffin called the Sooners’ defense “the hardest defense we’ve played in six years.”

The Sooners enter the matchup leading the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 9.4 points per game, and have allowed only six touchdowns all season.

Oklahoma also ranks among the national leaders in sacks (28) and tackles for loss (75) through seven games. Sooners’ coach Brent Venables’ defense has been the foundation of Oklahoma’s 6-1 start and top-15 ranking in its second year in the SEC.

Venables, a former Clemson defensive coordinator, has restored the aggressive, swarming identity Oklahoma built during his earlier tenure as the coordinator under Bob Stoops.

“This is the best defensive staff that I’ve been on since I’ve been coaching,” Venables said this week. “Our players play fast and physical, and they’ve bought into what we’re teaching.”

For the Rebels, the challenge will test the efficiency of one of college football’s most explosive attacks.

Ole Miss averages 37.4 points and over 500 yards per game behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown for more than 250 yards in five straight starts.

Chambliss has complemented his passing with 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while tight end Dae’Quan Wright leads the team with 393 receiving yards and three scores.

The matchup offers a clash of styles—Oklahoma’s stingy defense against an Ole Miss offense known for its tempo and creativity.

The Rebels rely on spreading the field and creating space for playmakers, but Saturday they’ll meet a unit that thrives on collapsing pockets and limiting yards after contact.

Oklahoma’s defensive front features senior R. Mason Thomas, who leads the team with 5.5 sacks, along with sophomores Taylor Wein (3.5) and Jayden Jackson (3). The group’s interior push has helped the Sooners hold opponents to 213 total yards per game, best in the nation.

Kiffin said he’s been impressed by Oklahoma’s balance across all three levels of defense.

“Basically, hardly anybody’s done anything against them,” Kiffin said. “I think they’ve given up five or six touchdowns all year long. They’re just really sound.”

Ole Miss’ offensive line has allowed only seven sacks this season, but that number will be tested by Oklahoma’s relentless front.

The Rebels have found success neutralizing blitzes with quick throws and motion, yet Venables’ defense has adapted well to those same tactics all season.

Both teams know the opening quarter could set the tone. Ole Miss has scored first in five of seven games, but Oklahoma’s defense has yielded a touchdown on an opponent’s opening possession only once this year.

While much of the attention centers on the Rebels’ offense against the Sooners’ defense, Ole Miss’ own defensive issues have added pressure to score early and often.

The Rebels are allowing 392 yards per game and are coming off a loss to Georgia in which they gave up 31 second-half points.

“We’ve got to get back on track defensively,” Kiffin said. “You can’t rely on the offense every week to carry everything.”

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s group has emphasized tackling fundamentals and gap discipline after surrendering 236 rushing yards to the Bulldogs.

Venables’ counterpart at Oklahoma, offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, has installed a more methodical approach, leaning on the ground game to control tempo.

Quarterback John Mateer has returned from a hand injury to give the Sooners balance, throwing seven touchdowns against six interceptions. Running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Tawee Walker have combined for 812 rushing yards.

The Rebels’ defensive front, led by Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, will need to contain those runs to keep Chambliss and the offense in position. A track-meet game would likely favor Ole Miss, but the Rebels can’t afford to fall behind against Oklahoma’s defense.

Kiffin noted that execution and patience will be critical.

“We’ve got to take what’s there,” he said. “They don’t give you a lot of big plays, so you’ve got to be disciplined and finish drives.”

Saturday’s game carries major postseason implications for both programs.

A win would keep Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff discussion and validate its offensive production against an elite defense. Oklahoma, meanwhile, seeks to build momentum for a demanding final stretch that includes matchups with Texas A&M and LSU.

For Venables, it’s another chance to prove that the Sooners’ defensive identity can win in the SEC. For Kiffin, it’s a test of adaptability against a staff known for confusing quarterbacks and dictating pace.

Analysts expect a low-scoring affair compared with typical Ole Miss games. Weather could also factor in, with rain possible in Norman at kickoff.

Both teams sit at 6-1, and both have designs on a New Year’s Six bowl. A road win over a top-15 team would mark one of the biggest regular-season victories of Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure.

Key takeaways