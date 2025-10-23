Ole Miss, SEC contenders navigate playoff, Heisman races with stakes rising

OXFORD, Miss. — When Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin discussed the revamped College Football Playoff format, he didn’t mince words.

“We’re in the SEC, we’re supposed to be in this,” Kiffin said, reflecting on the expectations placed on his league.

And with the 2025 season unfolding, the Rebels along with some other teams in the Southeastern Conference are leaning into that challenge.

SEC’s weight in the playoff conversation

The SEC’s footprint in the playoff era remains significant. The conference has posted an 18-9 record in the CFP era since 2014.

That pedigree sets the bar for Ole Miss and its peers: continued competitiveness is both an expectation and a burden.

Ole Miss is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play heading into a major test at Oklahoma.

A high-profile matchup such as this not only impacts the Rebels’ playoff chances but underscores how much each SEC game matters.

Ole Miss aiming for deeper relevance

For Ole Miss, the playoffs are not just a goal — they are the measure of arrival.

“We don’t want permission, we want opportunity,” Kiffin said this week, tapping into the culture he’s built in Oxford.

With quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ahead of some of his statistical peers and listed among early Heisman futures, the Rebels’ national ambitions are clear.

The Rebels’ offense is averaging 37.4 points per game and converting on slightly more than half of third downs.

But their conference loss means this week’s road trip to Oklahoma isn’t just another game — it’s probably an elimination game.

Heisman and narrative threads

The Heisman Trophy race is winding into view, and SEC players are part of the conversation again.

Chambliss, though not leading the early odds, is among the names of note. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton are also among those drawing attention.

Chambliss’s candidacy is tied to team success. Kiffin noted that in the SEC, “it’s not just about talent; it’s about the marquee wins and the weekend moments.”

A road win at Oklahoma would qualify. A loss would raise questions about momentum and consistency.

Other SEC contenders in the mix

Beyond Ole Miss, SEC powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia remain benchmarks.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is creeping into Heisman conversations after a string of strong performances.

The conference is not without depth. Teams like Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are in the mix for major bowls and potentially the playoff.

That level of competition means Ole Miss must stay sharp week after week.

Road ahead: Stakes and matchups

For Ole Miss, the next few weeks define their trajectory.

A win at Oklahoma would bolster their résumé heading into a late-season run that includes games against South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State.

Their schedule affords them opportunities to move up in the playoff picture.

Conversely, every SEC opponent watches the Rebels with heightened interest — and every slip is magnified.

“In this league, losses linger,” Kiffin said. “You don’t simply bounce back overnight.”

With the newly expanded playoff reflecting five highest-ranked conference champions guaranteed a berth, securing a conference title or top-five seed becomes more important than ever.

What success would look like

For Ole Miss, a plausible blueprint emerges:

Win at Oklahoma to validate national relevance.

Secure a top-four seed by dominating remaining SEC schedule.

Produce Heisman-level moments from Chambliss to raise national profile.

Avoid the pitfalls that have plagued SEC teams in the past in the postseason.

If those align, the Rebels could join the suite of SEC programs making meaningful playoff runs. If not, they’ll still likely end up with a “quality season” in a league accustomed to more.

Key takeaways