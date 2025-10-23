Sooners coach has picked up on intangibles on Ole Miss quarterback

OXFORD, Miss. — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has obviously looked at the film this week for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

He came away impressed. Venables has also been around long enough to recognize the intangibles Chambliss is bringing to the Rebels.

He called him “tough and mature and ready” ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the eighth-ranked Sooners and No. 13 Rebels.

Ole Miss fans kinda figured that out in his first start.

The teams, both 6-1, will meet in Norman at 11 a.m. on ABC in one of the most anticipated crossover games of the season.

Chambliss, in his first year at Ole Miss after transferring from Division II national champion Ferris State, has emerged as one of the nation’s most efficient dual-threat quarterbacks.

Venables described Chambliss’ journey as a testament to persistence.

“He left a national championship program,” Venables said. “Time he comes, he’s the backup. You don’t get that opportunity and do as well as he has without being tough and mature and ready.”

He also praised Chambliss’ mental approach, noting the quarterback’s patience while waiting for his opportunity.

“Not a guy that’s going to show up and if you give me an opportunity I’m happy,” Venables said. “Not I’m going to be over here feeling bad for myself and having a pity party. So, a lot of maturity for that.”

Venables said players who prepare even when not starting are rare.

“Those are life-changing decisions,” he said. “The message is whatever your role is, man, do it well and be prepared. Anticipate to come out here and play 50, 60, 70 snaps if you’re a backup. We have high expectations for you and you owe it to your teammates to be prepared like you’re the starter.”

Chambliss steps into the spotlight

Chambliss’ rise began after Ole Miss starter Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky and aggravated it the following week against Arkansas.

That opened the door for Chambliss, who has since started six straight games and won four of them. His only loss came last week against Georgia, where the Rebels built a 35-26 lead before the Bulldogs rallied for a 43-35 win.

Chambliss has thrown for 1,549 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 323 yards and five more scores. He ranks among the top 10 in Heisman Trophy odds, according to BetMGM.

Venables said his numbers are no accident.

“The quarterback is just fabulous, man,” Venables said. “He’s a winner. Being a former national champion, had over 4,000 yards and 51 touchdowns in one season. Most guys go through a whole career and don’t hit those numbers.”

He added that Chambliss’ recent streak has been historic.

“Five straight games of over 250 yards a game passing,” Venables said. “First Ole Miss quarterback that’s done that since Eli Manning.”

Transfer success story

Chambliss, a Michigan native, became one of the top under-the-radar transfer portal additions in 2025.

At Ferris State, he led the Bulldogs to back-to-back Division II playoff appearances and a national title before entering the portal.

In Oxford, his blend of accuracy and mobility has helped Lane Kiffin’s offense remain among the most balanced in the SEC. Chambliss has been efficient, completing 66 percent of his passes while maintaining the Rebels’ fast pace.

Kiffin told reporters last week that Chambliss’ leadership has energized the locker room.

“He’s a mature kid who knows how to win,” Kiffin said during his Monday media availability. “He doesn’t play like someone new to this level.”

Chambliss was named AP National Player of the Week after passing for 314 yards and rushing for 71 in a 24-19 win over then-No. 4 LSU in September.

Venables on defending Ole Miss

Venables said preparing for Chambliss requires discipline and awareness.

“You want your players to have great awareness and not have their head buried,” he said. “There’s a delicate balance to all of it, so you figure that out week to week.”

The Sooners have allowed just 17.4 points per game, ranking 12th nationally, but have yet to face a quarterback with Chambliss’ versatility.

Venables said the key will be affecting the passer without overcommitting up front.

“You always want to disrupt the quarterback and affect the quarterback,” he said. “Playing fast, but not sitting there looking in the backfield the whole time.”

Venables said Georgia’s defensive front caused problems for Ole Miss last week by batting down several passes.

“They’ve got a bunch of big, long, rangy dudes,” he said. “Their arms go to the clouds. That helps, too, being a long front.”

Outlook for Saturday

Ole Miss averages 39.1 points per game, while Oklahoma sits at 37.8, setting up a matchup between two of the most efficient offenses in college football.

Chambliss’ ability to extend plays could be decisive against a Sooners defense ranked top-20 nationally in total yards allowed.

For Ole Miss, the game marks another opportunity to solidify its playoff résumé. For Oklahoma, it is a chance to make a statement in its first year facing multiple SEC opponents under the expanded scheduling format.

Venables, who spent a decade in the SEC as an assistant at LSU and Auburn, said he expects an intense environment.

“They hit some late in the game that made a big difference on a couple of last drives,” he said. “We’ve got to be prepared to handle that pressure.”

Chambliss, meanwhile, remains focused on improvement. After practice Wednesday, he told reporters that he values consistency over accolades.

“I’m just trying to get better every week,” he said. “It’s about putting my teammates in the best position to win.”

Key takeaways