Ole Miss defense seeking another reset after Georgia loss, Kiffin chaos

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ defense has met behind closed doors twice this season.

The second one came after last week’s loss to Georgia, as the Rebels try to regroup ahead of a critical stretch in the SEC schedule.

Players and coaches described the meetings as blunt but productive. The defense allowed 43 points and 34 first downs in the 43-35 loss to the Bulldogs, their second-highest total of the season.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” linebacker Suntarine Perkins said. “We talked about it as a defense. Everyone knows we’ve got to finish games stronger.”

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding called the meeting shortly after the team returned from Athens. He said the purpose was to “refocus and reset” a unit that has been inconsistent through seven games.

“We have good players and good effort,” Golding said. “What we need now is consistency — especially in the communication and pursuit areas.”

Georgia ghosts linger

Ole Miss’ defensive lapses against Georgia followed a familiar pattern. The Rebels struggled to get off the field on third down and allowed multiple long, clock-draining drives.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 22 of 29 passes for 271 yards and ran for two touchdowns. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 yards per play and converted 11 of 15 third downs.

“I thought (Stockton) did a great job keeping plays alive and made a lot of plays with his legs,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said after the game. “We just didn’t finish when we had a chance to.”

It was the second straight year Georgia’s offense wore down the Rebels in the second half. Ole Miss defenders have privately referred to their recent Georgia struggles as “ghosts,” a nod to the lingering frustration from those losses.

Blocking out the Kiffin noise

In addition to the defensive issues, players said part of the recent meetings focused on tuning out outside noise, including speculation surrounding Kiffin’s coaching future.

Kiffin’s name has circulated in national discussions tied to the Florida opening, though the coach has avoided the topic publicly. Senior safety Daijahn Anthony said the players have been instructed to stay focused on their preparation.

“Coach told us that what’s said outside the building doesn’t matter,” Anthony said. “We’ve got to handle what we can control — and that’s our play on Saturdays.”

Golding said the team’s focus remains on improvement, not rumors. “This group wants to be great,” he said. “They care. They know what’s being said, but the only response is how we play.”

Areas for improvement

The Rebels’ defensive numbers have fluctuated this season. Through seven games, Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC in scoring defense and tenth in total defense. The team has given up more than 400 yards four times, including 515 against Georgia.

The biggest concern remains third-down stops. Opponents have converted nearly 48 percent of third-down attempts against Ole Miss, compared to 39 percent a season ago.

“We’ve had opportunities to get off the field and haven’t,” Golding said. “That’s about execution and urgency.”

Another focus is run defense. Georgia gained 244 rushing yards last week, continuing a trend of opponents controlling possession through sustained drives.

“When you can’t stop the run, everything else gets harder,” Golding said. “We’ve got to win first down, force longer yardage, and play more physical.”

Looking ahead

Kiffin said the defense’s effort remains strong but acknowledged the need for cleaner execution. “We’ve been ahead in games, and we’ve let teams back in,” he said. “That’s on all of us — coaches and players.”

The Rebels face Oklahoma this weekend, followed by Texas A&M and Mississippi State to close the regular season.

Golding said the defense’s response over the next month will determine how the season is remembered.

“It’s about how we finish,” Golding said. “This group has the ability to play with anyone, but we’ve got to prove it week after week.”

Key takeaways