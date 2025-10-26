Ole Miss hangs on at Oklahoma, ending ranked SEC road drought

OXFORD, Miss. — When the final seconds ticked away and the scoreboard flickered 34-26 in favor of Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin took a deep breath.

On the road at Oklahoma, in a hostile environment and under mounting media speculation about his future and his staff, the Rebels posted a showdown win that may reshape the contours of their season.

The win marked Ole Miss’s first ranked SEC road victory during Kiffin’s tenure, a milestone that carried weight given last week’s 35-43 loss at Georgia and the swirl of speculation around the program.

For once, the Rebels turned narrative into performance, converting a week of talk into a Saturday of execution.

In Norman, the Rebels controlled tempo early, rode timely defensive stops and capitalized on Oklahoma mistakes.

It was the response Kiffin had challenged his team to produce following a frustrating second-half collapse in Athens.

Speculation gives way to focus

In the buildup to the game, attention in Oxford veered away from preparation.

Social media chatter questioned whether Kiffin’s name might surface again amid job openings at Florida or elsewhere.

Other narratives centered on whether defensive coordinator Pete Golding would retool his scheme after the defensive breakdowns at Georgia, while fans speculated about lineup changes in the secondary and pass rush.

Kiffin brushed off the distractions.

That does not mean that he’s made up his mind about the Florida opening. All it may mean the idea of a distraction has been handled and hasn’t been a factor.”

The Rebels seemed to take that message to heart. Carrying a 22-10 halftime lead into a rowdy Oklahoma homecoming crowd, they appeared locked in. The mantra after the Georgia loss to finish rang clear.

Whatever Kiffin told his team on Friday night worked. This group looked more composed, more resilient and more willing to embrace the grind of a tough road environment.

Offense answers with composure

That confidence extended to the offensive side.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for more than 250 yards for the sixth straight week, guiding the Rebels past an Oklahoma defense ranked among the nation’s best in total and scoring defense.

His poise in the pocket and accuracy in rainy conditions were pivotal.

Chambliss led an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trace Bruckler early in the fourth quarter that pushed Ole Miss ahead 31-26.

Running back Kewan Lacy added two rushing scores, and the Rebels balanced the attack with over 400 total yards, including more than 100 on the ground.

Despite a steady drizzle and a hostile crowd, Ole Miss handled the elements with maturity. A few bad snaps and slips occurred, but none swung momentum.

The offense, particularly in the first half, set the tone that would sustain them.

Defense redeems itself after Georgia

After the meltdown in Athens, Golding’s defense entered Norman as a unit with something to prove.

The group responded with one of its most complete efforts of the season. It forced multiple punts, produced a safety and registered several sacks.

Golding leaned more on a four-man front and reduced reliance on three-man rush packages.

The shift created pressure that rattled Oklahoma’s rhythm and allowed linebackers to stay disciplined in coverage.

The Sooners hit two explosive plays — a 76-yard touchdown pass and a 65-yard run — but otherwise struggled to find consistency.

Defensive end Princewill Umanmielen delivered a breakout performance with key pressures and a forced fumble.

His motor and timing gave the front line a presence it lacked at Georgia. When the Rebels needed one last stop, they got it, turning the ball over on downs in the final minute.

Kiffin’s miscues, players’ resilience

Not everything went smoothly for Kiffin.

In the second quarter, he inserted freshman Austin Simmons near the Oklahoma 10, and two incomplete passes led to a field goal instead of a touchdown.

Cameras caught Kiffin muttering, “That’s my bad. Stupid.”

Later, a fourth-and-short gamble at his own 25 backfired, and Oklahoma capitalized with a field goal. Yet the team’s ability to absorb those moments reflected its maturity.

Players kept composure, the defense bailed out risky decisions, and leadership from veterans steadied the sideline.

For a coach often labeled as aggressive to a fault, Saturday’s game illustrated the thin line between boldness and recklessness — and the value of a defense capable of cleaning up mistakes.

What this win means for Ole Miss

The victory pushed Ole Miss to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC.

Many analysts expected the Rebels to split the Georgia and Oklahoma road tests, so this outcome met expectations — and may have surpassed them in its style and grit.

This was not the wide-open offensive showcase typical of Kiffin’s tenure. It was a mature, grind-it-out performance featuring situational awareness, timely execution and defensive discipline.

Those are traits championship teams rely on in November.

Kiffin praised his team’s approach.

“Before the game, the biggest message was to finish,” he said. “We’ve been in position before and didn’t close it out. Today, we did.”

Next steps in playoff chase

Ole Miss’s victory keeps it alive in the College Football Playoff conversation, at least on the periphery.

The Rebels have remaining matchups against SEC opponents capable of testing their newfound steadiness.

A consistent defense and continued focus will determine if Saturday’s result becomes a turning point or just a highlight.

For now, the Rebels have silenced doubts about distractions, defense, and direction.

They found a way to win when speculation and pressure could have fractured them. It was, in every sense, a defining road moment.

Key takeaways