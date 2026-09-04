The NCAA is losing control and gaining leverage at the same time

There are lots of reactions to Thursday’s events that kept open the door to allow former NFL players to return to college.

Anger. Shock. Jubilation. The reactions cover the entire spectrum of emotions, but one group certainly has to be cracking at least small smile.

That’d be the NCAA.

The organization will say all the right things, but the NCAA and college sports as a whole aren’t just tolerating this chaos. They’re probably welcoming it.

Every new dispute, every eligibility fight, every messy back‑and‑forth becomes another talking point for the people begging Congress for a bailout in the form of an antitrust exemption. That exemption would let schools claw back some control by limiting how much players can earn or taking away their ability to change schools with the same frequency as coaches.

That’s the real backdrop to the Brendan Sorsby situation and the tug of war between LSU and the SEC over former NFL players returning to school.

The headlines are about individual cases, but the ripple effect is bigger. Each controversy becomes another piece of evidence for the folks arguing that only Congress can “fix” the system. Of course, they want it to be fixed in a way that gives them more power than they have right now.

So, don’t be surprised when you see every statement have a line similar to what LSU president Wade Rousse said after Thursday’s preliminary injunction was granted.

““LSU respects the judicial process and the court’s decision,” Rousse said. “Our responsibility is to support our programs while complying with the law and the rules governing our conference. We will carefully review the court’s order and continue to work constructively with the SEC and NCAA as this matter moves forward. College football does not deserve this kind of ambiguity in eligibility standards, this is just another illustration that congress needs to pass a version of the Protect College Sports Act.”

A statement from LSU System President Wade Rousse regarding last night's ruling. pic.twitter.com/v68ikkBiLf — LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse (@LSUpresident) September 4, 2026

One could argue that college football does deserve this mess after getting away with antitrust violations for decades under the guise of amateurism.

But even someone like yours truly, who opposes the Protect College Sports Act because it’s aimed at turning back the clock and removing some of the things players currently benefit from, has to admit this chaos is too much.

However, the Protect College Sports Act isn’t the solution. The solution is and has always been the one thing collegiate leaders say is too hard. Collective bargaining with players.

Luckily, the chances of the bill becoming law in the near future is slim to none.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the Senate when it returns from its recess on September 14. Should it pass that vote, it’ll go to the House of Representatives and have to go through a similar process like in the Senate.

And the House just cancelled the final two weeks of its September session, meaning its last day of legislative work will be September 17.

Anyone thinking a bill can be passed in three days isn’t living in reality. They’re living in the same world Lane Kiffin was when he thought everyone would let him coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff while also leaving for LSU.

So, while college athletics leaders will continue to rattle their empty cups begging Congress for a bailout, don’t expect to see any bill signings on College GameDay anytime soon.