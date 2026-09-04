EA College Football 27 predicts Ole Miss-Louisville season opener

Just can’t wait for the start of the 2026 season for No. 9 Ole Miss?

Well, you’re in luck. We ran a simulation of Sunday’s game against No. 24 Louisville in EA College Football 27.

The rules for the simulation were simple. Five minute quarters, no accelerated clock, Heisman difficulty level, same stadium and same time slot. Neither team had a user controlling it, so this is all on the computer.

You can see how the game plays out in the video below. Or if you want a quick summary, keep scrolling.

Quick Summary

What happened in the simulation is the version of the game that’d happen if Ole Miss doesn’t have the offensive continuity it hopes it has.

The Rebels’ offense was able to move the ball downfield at times, but was largely held in check by Louisville’s defense that did more than just bump into Trinidad Chambliss.

Mix that with a couple of big passing plays by the Cardinals’ offense and a late interception (off an opponent’s helmet) by Chambliss, and the game’s outcome was sealed.