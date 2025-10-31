EA College Football 26 update adds Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

EA Sports’ popular saying is “it it’s in the game, it’s in the game.”

That’s not always true because sometimes players and coaches in games aren’t in the virtual games. Have you ever seen Bill Belichick in Madden? Or Barry Bonds in The Show?

Most of the time its because a player or coach hasn’t given EA the right to use their likeness in the games, but other times its because a player comes out of nowhere to be an important player.

This is especially true in college football that has more than 130 FBS teams and each needs a full roster. So, sacrifices are made sometimes and backups and substitutes don’t get in the game (a randomly created player is).

But once a player bursts onto the scene, they need to be in the game and No. 7 Ole Miss finally has its quarterback in the game.

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was added to the Ole Miss roster in EA College Football 26 via a roster update on Friday.

For those who like to play as the Rebels, or start a Dynasty with them, Chambliss will become your favorite player.

EA has given Chambliss an 86 overall rating with the dual-threat archetype. He also has an 85 speed, which for a quarterback is like a wide receiver with a 96 speed rating, an 88 agility rating, 91 throwing power, and accuracy ranges from 84-88 (deep to short).

Those ratings line up with Chambliss’s season stats. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. He also has 82 runs for 376 yards and five touchdowns.

So, yeah, have fun playing as the Rebels in the virtual game. And as a fun side quest, try to keep Lane Kiffin from leaving Ole Miss in a dynasty mode.