Ole Miss women hit 13 threes in 87-46 win over Norfolk State

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss opened the women’s basketball season by making 13 three-pointers and defeating Norfolk State 87-46 Monday morning at the SJB Pavilion.

The 13 made threes were the Rebels’ most since hitting 14 against North Florida on Dec. 28, 2018, and three more than their season high from last year.

Ole Miss shot 43.3 percent from long range and outscored the Spartans 39-6 from beyond the arc.

It was a strong start for a team blending several new faces with returning contributors. All nine newcomers saw action, and six players reached double figures in scoring.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team forced 22 turnovers, holding Norfolk State to two made threes while controlling the boards and the pace.

McMahon leads newcomers in debut

Transfer guard Cotie McMahon led Ole Miss with 13 points, making 4 of 6 shots from three-point range.

Her scoring stretch in the fourth quarter included a four-point play and another three-pointer on the next possession that helped the Rebels close out the game.

Forward Latasha Lattimore added 12 points and six rebounds in her Ole Miss debut.

Debreasha Powe, another newcomer, sparked the Rebels early by hitting two first-quarter threes and finishing with 12 points.

Returning post player Christeen Iwuala scored a career-high 15 points, while Sira Thienou tied her career high with nine rebounds and added eight points.

Freshman Tianna Thompson and veteran Denim DeShields also hit three-pointers in the final quarter.

The scoring depth was a positive sign for an Ole Miss offense that ranked among the Southeastern Conference’s most physical but streaky perimeter units a year ago.

Defense controls tempo throughout

Ole Miss relied on defensive pressure to create early separation.

The Rebels forced nine turnovers in the opening quarter and built a 22-16 lead. Norfolk State struggled to find rhythm from the field, converting only 37 percent of its shots in the first half.

The Rebels extended their advantage to 40-25 at halftime and limited the Spartans to seven points in the third quarter.

Norfolk State finished the game shooting 30 percent overall and 20 percent from three-point range.

Ole Miss turned defense into offense, scoring 27 points in the final quarter and holding the Spartans scoreless for more than four minutes to seal the win.

The Rebels outscored Norfolk State 47-21 in the second half and held a 43-27 rebounding edge for the game.

Balanced performance sets early tone

Monday’s victory came on the team’s annual Kids Day, with more than 6,000 local students in attendance.

The crowd energized the Rebels during a fast-paced opening quarter in which five players connected from beyond the arc.

Lattimore started the scoring with a corner three. McMahon, Powe and Thienou added deep shots as Ole Miss shot 5 of 10 from distance in the first quarter alone.

The combination of experienced returners and productive newcomers offered a glimpse of Ole Miss’ potential in nonconference play.

The Rebels entered the season unranked in the AP preseason poll but received votes following last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ole Miss will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to face Alabama A&M on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The game will be the first road test for a roster with several transfers expected to play major roles.

Three key takeaways