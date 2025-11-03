Rebel Roundup: 2025-26 basketball seasons ready to begin

Ole Miss basketball’s men and women teams are set to begin their 2025-26 seasons today.

No. 12 Ole Miss women will begin its season at 11 a.m. Monday against Nortfolk State on SEC Network, while the men’s team will play its first game at 7 p.m. against SE Louisiana.

It’s the start of a season for both teams that have high hopes for the year.

Both teams are coming off Sweet 16 appearances in last season’s NCAA Tournament and both expect to make a return trip this season.

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: LSU 3, Ole Miss 2

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Farnsworth Invitational

FARNSWORTH INVITATIONAL SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Singles Results:

Giuseppe Cerasuolo (Notre Dame) def. Pietro Pampanin (Ole Miss), 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Kyran Magimay (Notre Dame) def. Noah Schlagenhauf (Ole Miss), 6-4, 6-1

Loan Lestir (Ole Miss) def. Evan Lee (Notre Dame), 6-2, 6-3

Kai Milburn (Ole Miss) def. Nolan Balthazor (Notre Dame), 6-4, 7-5

Doubles Results:

Evan Lee and Kyran Magimay (Notre Dame) def. Noah Schlagenhauf and Loan Lestir (Ole Miss), 8-4

Kai Milburn and Pietro Pampanin def. Giuseppe Cerasuolo and Nolan Balthazor (Notre Dame), 8-5

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech Invitational

GEORGIA TECH INVITATIONAL SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Singles Results:

Owen DeMuth (GT) vs. Gordon Whitwell (Ole Miss), 7-5, 7-5

Raphael Vaksmann (Miss St) vs. Benjamin Martin (Ole Miss), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Doubles Results:

Whitwell/Martin (Ole Miss) def. Jim Ji and Eric Li (Yale), 8-7 (7-4)

Today’s Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Norfolk State at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Men’s Basketball: SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SECN+

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss volleyball couldn’t hang on to a lead against LSU, losing Sunday’s match 3-2 )20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13). Melia Johnson led the Rebels (11-12, 3-9 SEC) with a career-high 21 kills on .432 hitting, while adding three blocks. Several other Rebels shined including Gabi Placide, who finished with 19 kills and a season-high 14 digs. Shayla Meyer turned in another double-double of 17 kills and 12 digs, while Mokihana Tufono finished with a season-high 56 assists and added 12 digs. Jurnee Robinson paced the Tigers (11-12, 4-8 SEC) with 27 kills.

