Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss soccer announces coaching change

While other women’s college soccer programs were receiving invitations to the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss soccer was making a different kind of announcement.

Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced Monday that head soccer coach Molly Rouse will not return as head coach.

“We would like to thank Molly for her dedication to Ole Miss Soccer and our student-athletes,” Carter said. “We wish her the best moving forward. We have enjoyed a history of success in our soccer program, and the foundation is in place to return to that level. Our search is underway to identify the right coach that can help our student-athletes compete for and win championships.”

Rouse’s tenure comes to an end after three seasons, posting a 16-28-7 in that time. Her best season was her first when the Rebels finished 7-7-3.

She won her opening game at Ole Miss against Southern Miss, a 2-0 shutout on Aug. 17, 2023, and captured the first SEC victory against LSU with a 1-0 win on Sept. 15, 2023. Rouse led the team to wins over Missouri and Kentucky later in the season and draws against Auburn and at No. 15 South Carolina.

