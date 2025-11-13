ESPN places Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss inside top 10 nationally

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is ranked eighth among Power 4 quarterbacks after two months of the 2025 college football season, according to ESPN’s midseason re-ranking.

Chambliss, a dual-threat quarterback, has thrown for 2,356 yards and rushed for 465 while accounting for 19 total touchdowns.

His Total QBR sits at 84.3, placing him among the nation’s top performers.

The eighth-place ranking puts Chambliss among the elite quarterbacks in college football, just behind several high-profile names from other Power 4 programs.

According to ESPN’s updated list, the top 10 Power 4 quarterbacks through two months of the 2025 season are:

Julian Sayin, Ohio State Haynes King, Georgia Tech Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Jayden Maiava, USC Gunner Stockton, Georgia CJ Carr, Notre Dame Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Taylen Green, Arkansas

Chambliss’ ranking keeps him ahead of several SEC peers and solidifies his reputation as one of the league’s most productive quarterbacks.

He ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s preseason list, making this his first drop of the year, though he remains inside the top 10.

Chambliss drives Ole Miss offense

Chambliss has guided Ole Miss to more than 30 points in four of five SEC starts this season.

His ability to extend plays and contribute on the ground has been key to the Rebels’ offensive balance under coach Lane Kiffin.

While his overall production remains strong, ESPN noted a slight decline in efficiency.

Over the past four games against FBS opponents, Chambliss has averaged 7.3 yards per dropback and 4.6 yards per carry, excluding sack yardage.

“Chambliss is still meeting the moment,” ESPN wrote, citing his continued ability to make plays in critical situations.

From Ferris State to the SEC spotlight

Chambliss’ journey from Division II powerhouse Ferris State to SEC starter has been closely watched across college football.

He helped Ferris State win a national title before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season.

His transition to Power 4 competition has been notable for its poise and adaptability.

Chambliss has combined his strong arm with mobility, giving Ole Miss a consistent threat in both the passing and running games.

Despite facing one of the toughest defensive schedules in the country, Chambliss has maintained one of the nation’s top 10 QBR marks.

His leadership has been a stabilizing factor for the Rebels’ offense.

Now staying focused on SEC stretch

Ole Miss will rely heavily on Chambliss as it enters the final stretch of SEC play. His ability to regain early-season efficiency could determine whether the Rebels remain in contention for a major bowl.

Improving yards per play and maintaining red-zone success will be key priorities for Chambliss and the offense.

His top-10 national standing underscores how central he is to the Rebels’ chances down the stretch.

Even after a modest statistical dip, Chambliss’ ranking shows he continues to be one of the SEC’s most impactful quarterbacks.

His balance of production and consistency has kept Ole Miss among the nation’s most reliable offenses.

Three key takeaways