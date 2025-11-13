Ole Miss to play final game in Tad Smith Coliseum on Friday

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss will play its final men’s basketball game in the C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum on Friday night, closing a 59-year chapter of the program’s history.

The Rebels will face CSU Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m. in what the university is calling “The Throwback Game in the Tad Pad.”

The matchup will be the 703rd and final contest in the building, which opened in 1966 and served as the home of Ole Miss basketball for more than five decades.

For players, coaches and fans, the Tad Pad has been more than a venue. It has hosted some of the program’s most memorable moments, from wild finishes to championship runs.

The building was the site of a four-overtime win over Vanderbilt in 1982 and a 113-112 overtime victory against LSU in 1989 featuring Chris Jackson and Gerald Glass.

Over the years, it welcomed stars such as Pete Maravich, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Joakim Noah.

Its unique design and tightly packed seating created one of the most energetic environments in the Southeastern Conference.

That atmosphere gave Ole Miss a true home-court advantage for generations of players.

“The building has been filled with memorable games,” the school said in its announcement. “Game number 703 will be the last and final time the walls will hear the cheers of the Ole Miss faithful cheering on their basketball team.”

The arena, known for its distinct curved roof and echoing acoustics, was replaced by the Pavilion at Ole Miss in 2016. The Tad Pad continued to serve as a nostalgic reminder of where the program’s modern era began.

Final farewell for fans and players

Friday’s matchup against CSU Bakersfield gives Ole Miss supporters a final chance to experience a game inside the historic venue before the building is scheduled for demolition in 2026.

The university hosted two “throwback” games since moving out of the facility — one in 2015 and another in 2023 — each drawing a strong crowd eager to relive the old days.

This week’s game carries added emotion, with one last chance to fill the seats.

For head coach Chris Beard, who took over the program in 2023, the event represents more than a typical nonconference game.

Beard credited his staff for restocking the roster after key departures from last year’s Sweet 16 team.

“After returning three starters and six letter-winners a year ago, our staff was tasked with reloading the roster,” Beard said in the team’s preview. “They delivered.”

The Rebels enter Friday’s game 3-0 with wins over The Citadel, ULM and Alcorn State. CSU Bakersfield comes in 2-1 after finishing 14-19 last season.

New faces, same goals for Ole Miss

Ole Miss returns four players from last season’s Sweet 16 appearance.

Senior forward Malik Dia averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last season and continues to anchor the frontcourt.

Sophomore guard Eduardo Klafke is back after leading the team in 3-point percentage while adding 16 steals and seven blocks.

Several newcomers from the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting class provide depth across multiple positions.

For CSU Bakersfield, senior guard C.J. Hardy leads the Roadrunners with 14.3 points per game. The team ranks among the national leaders in blocked shots, averaging 5.7 per game, a sign of defensive strength in the paint.

Friday’s meeting is only the second between the two programs. Ole Miss won the previous matchup in 2019. The Roadrunners’ fast-paced play and shot-blocking ability could be a test the Rebels’ balance inside and out.

Remembering Tad Pad legacy

The Tad Pad has hosted 51 seasons of Ole Miss basketball and more than 700 games.

Generations of students and alumni have filled its stands to support the Rebels.

The arena’s charm lay in its simplicity — tight confines, low ceilings and the kind of crowd noise that carried through every possession.

It was both uncomfortable and unforgettable.

When the final buzzer sounds Friday night, it will close a historic run that began in 1966 and bridged decades of college basketball.

Ole Miss will move forward with renewed energy in the Pavilion, but the Tad Pad’s legacy will remain as part of the school’s story.

For longtime fans, Friday is not just another home game — it is the end of an era.

The Rebels will return to the Pavilion next week to continue their nonconference schedule.

Key takeaways