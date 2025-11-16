Kiffin says he loves Ole Miss, but doesn’t end speculation swirling

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin said Saturday that he wants to stay at Ole Miss, offering a direct answer to questions about whether the Florida job could pull him away from Oxford.

But you might not want to take that as any sort of longterm commitment to Oxford. Nobody around town will be breathing easier until he signs an extension, new contract or whatever athletic director Keith Carter gets from him.

On the other hand, there are times that when people tell you they like something, you might want to take them at their word. They could be telling the truth.

Kiffin said he is proud of where the Rebels stand and how the program has developed during his tenure.

Kiffin spoke after Ole Miss’ win and said the timing around rumors can be unfair to players who are focused on finishing the season. He said he addressed the issue with the team and reminded them of the work they put in all year.

He again told reporters he did not see the team lose focus.

“I don’t think we were distracted,” he said.

He used the game’s production as evidence of that. The Rebels finished with 538 yards of offense and converted every fourth-down attempt. The defense also produced two fourth-down stops of its own.

“Putting those together is a really huge part of the game,” he said.

Kiffin said the support inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium played a major role in the team’s performance.

“It was today … when you run out there … and that thing’s half full, it’s just a different energy,” he said, noting the boost his players felt from the crowd.

Kiffin also referenced his own enjoyment of the atmosphere and the connection to the community. His thoughts during the game included appreciation for how far the program has come.

“I told our guys … I think we’re in the good old days right now,” he said.

He said those moments were meaningful because of the program’s consistency. This season marks what he called the fourth 10-win finish in five years.

“That’s a cool stat,” he said.

He could see that success as part of the long-term direction at Ole Miss and may sincerely want to see what he’s built can keep right on rolling. Call it Kiffin’s version of what Nick Saban had at Alabama and Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

Those are two people that may be among the closest he knows. More importantly, Kiffin probably would like to build what they have.

He pointed to another milestone that matters to him with staff stability. Kiffin said this offseason was the first in which no assistants left the program, which he believes helped shape the strong start and kept the team moving in the same direction.

He said those factors made Oxford feel even more like home as talk about other coaching openings continued to surface.

Kiffin pushes aside Florida job speculation

Kiffin dismissed the idea that discussion around Florida had any effect on him or his team, saying such situations are familiar when programs are winning.

He said the players handled the moment well and focused on improvements from the first half to the second.

He explained the defensive adjustments that allowed Ole Miss to slow the opponent.

“In the first half … we’re just letting them run down the field on play action,” he said.

At halftime, the Rebels “dropped more and made him earn it,” which helped them control the pace.

Though he addressed the Florida reports during the week, Kiffin kept the conversation grounded Saturday. He said talking about leaving would be “so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today.”

“I love what we’re doing here … I love it here,” he said.

Kiffin credited the program’s roster for buying into the approach year after year. He said players who left for the NFL did not change the standard.

He emphasized the consistency of his staff again, noting the rare benefit of having the entire group return.

He said this year’s growth reflects long-term buy-in from players, assistants and support staff. He pointed to the bonds built within the building and said they mattered more than anything happening outside the program.

Kiffin also mentioned his son Knox, who spends significant time around the team. The story described Knox giving his father a look during a conversation about outside noise.

The moment reinforced to Kiffin that his family is part of the program’s daily rhythm.

He said all this made it clear he is where he wants to be. He noted the relationships in Oxford, the atmosphere during games and the development of players as reasons he feels grounded.

Program stability guides Kiffin’s message

Kiffin said that whenever rumors surface, he tries to speak directly with players so they hear from him first.

He considers it important that players trust his message and understand how he views the program.

He also continued to highlight the progress Ole Miss made this season.

The Rebels’ ability to keep control of the game despite early struggles gave him confidence in the way players handled adversity.

Adjustments were made on both sides of the ball and that players responded well.

Kiffin ended his comments by saying he believes Ole Miss is still building toward more.

The combination of a committed roster, a stable coaching staff and strong fan support is why he sees Oxford as the right fit. He again said he loves being at Ole Miss and believes the program will remain strong.

Key takeaways