Battered Aggie Syndrome evolves in this week’s SEC Shorts

Hope is a dangerous thing to have in college football.

Having hope makes you think your team’s biggest goals are going to happen. “This is our year,” and things like that.

For some teams, they hope to win a national championship or earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. For others, its just reach bowl eligibility.

So, when a team inevitably fails to reach their goal, that hope turns to sorrow and sadness.

Some fans, though, have been hurt so many times by their team that anything good that happens will be immediately followed by bad things.

SEC Shorts portrays this perfectly with a character named Hope who all the top teams are afraid of and Battered Aggie Syndrome, specifically for Texas A&M.

It sure seemed like the hope in Oxford and College Station was about to turn to sorrow this weekend after reaching peak levels of optimism.

Both the Rebels and Aggies wound up escaping close calls on Saturday, but only one of them was able to escape being the star of the latest SEC Shorts.

And, to be honest, we all want to see more Battered Aggie Syndrome.

That’s the theme for this week’s episode of the great YouTube channel and sees Texas A&M take on the final form of Battered Aggie Syndrome.

Bad things happen when Texas A&M buys into the hype, but gets saved by Premature Cockiness and pulls off the largest comeback in school history.

Like always, it’s a great episode and other SEC teams are not spared, including Texas getting pummeled by Georgia.

Of course, Alabama wasn’t about to escape without taking a few shots after losing to Oklahoma. So, be sure to keep watching of Kirk Herbstreit’s appearance.