Instant Reaction: No. 7 Ole Miss avoids upset bid by Florida

The giant rush of wind originating at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday could easily be the starting point of a butterfly effect.

That’s the theory that if a butterfly flaps its wings in one place it’ll start a sequence of events that reach across the world.

So, if someone experiences a weird wind gust, just know it’s the sigh of relief Ole Miss football fans exhaled after defeating Florida 35-24.

For the second consecutive season, the Gators had an opportunity to ruin the Rebels’ season and keep them out of the playoffs.

Last season, that’s what the Gators did. This year, they only made everyone at Vaught Hemingway hold their breaths.

Ole Miss played from behind for a majority of the game thanks to two long DJ Lagway passes in the first half. One was a touchdown and the other set up the Gators for a short field touchdown.

Another helping hand came from the Rebels with an interception with the game that setup Lagway for a touchdown run that gave the Gators the lead.

But the Rebels played a lot better in the second half, shutting out the Gators and scoring 14 fourth quarter points to secure the win.

Big Picture Instant Reaction

Ole Miss was ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, a one-spot drop from the committee’s initial rankings.

The Rebels won’t be dropping any spots in the rankings, but they should move up at least one spot.

Ole Miss began Saturday’s game knowing No. 4 Alabama suffered its second loss of the season to No. 11 Oklahoma. That should knock the Crimson Tide back behind the Rebels.

More importantly, the Rebels did what they needed to do which was win.

Now all Ole Miss has to do is beat Mississippi State in two weeks in the Egg Bowl, against a Bulldogs’ team that’ll be playing for bowl eligibility (probably, they’re currently losing 35-24 to Missouri).

ICYMI: Ole Miss rolls past Cal State Bakersfield in home victory