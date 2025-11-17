Ferguson: An Attitude of Gratitude

I was a blessed child. I still am.

I grew up with parents who loved, encouraged, supported, and disciplined me. Sometimes, discipline had to take precedence over everything else, but that’s another story.

Still, I felt blessed. Over the years, my siblings and I learned many things that seemed like common sense.

Brushing your teeth, bathing, using deodorant and antiperspirant (Aren’t you glad about that?), getting rest, setting healthy boundaries—what was right and wrong.

While things were often tight, we never went hungry or ran around naked in the streets. We didn’t always have everything other kids did. As the oldest child, I experienced more of that than my younger siblings.

Our house wasn’t big or fancy. We ate lots of goulash, pork & beans with hamburger meat, and spaghetti. I never owned a pair of leather tennis shoes until after high school. The car I was given to drive? Well, it was a one-quarter lowrider, and there was nothing about it that made any of my friends envious.

After everything, I might have been the luckiest kid ever.

Today, when I think about my parents, my siblings, and my upbringing, I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I’m thankful and recognize that I am blessed beyond measure.

Growing up, we were always told to mind our Ps and Qs. For the younger folks among us, that might be a phrase you’ve never heard. But what it meant back then was to behave well, watch our manners and speech, be polite, and say, “Yes, sir,” “No, sir,” “Yes, ma’am,” and “No, ma’am.” “Please” and “thank you” were essential. It also meant, in our house, that we were Fergusons and carried our parents’ names.

At this point in my life, when I think about minding my Ps and Qs, I also think of gratitude—being thankful, as Paul said, “In all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

You can accomplish a lot through gratitude. Being thankful helps you overcome your struggles. According to medical science, gratitude even plays a crucial role in physical and mental health.

Like most folks, I’ve faced my share of trouble. And like most folks, I still deal with hardships. Even now, I know more are coming. That’s just a part of life.

However, the sun still rises each day, the sky remains blue, and God still sits on His Throne. There is plenty to be thankful for, even amid a struggle.

Did hot water come out of the showerhead this morning? Fantastic! No flat tire today? Woo Hoo! Did you bring a hot cup of coffee to work? Ain’t life grand!

Gratitude is all about perspective. What are you thankful for? I’m not a betting person, but I’d bet that even on a bad day, the good outweighs the bad. The outlook of gratitude is powerful.

Count your blessings well before Thanksgiving week. Doing so can change your life and inspire those around you!

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com