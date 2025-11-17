Oxford Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – November 18, 2025

AGENDA
Regular Meeting
November 18, 2025
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
City of Oxford Board of Aldermen Agenda. Board meetings 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month at 5pm in the City Hall courtroom.
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Consider the consent agenda
- Fixed Assets Management
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Landscape Services Department and authorize its disposal. (Nick Matthews)
- Request permission to declare equipment surplus in the Oxford Police Department and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Human Resources
- Request permission to hire two full- time Communication Officers and one part- time Communication Officer in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a full- time Patrol Officer in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the resignation of five Reserve Officers in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to accept the resignation of two part-time Communication Officers in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to promote one full-time PACE Officer to full-time Patrol Officer in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to promote three full- time Officers in the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire three full- time CDL Drivers in the Environmental Services Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request permission to approve the Water and Sewer Adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Request permission to accept a donation of $250 from Tractor Supply for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to accept a donation of TAGD Threat Assessment and Threat Management Platform services from Daniel Sanford for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for four employees in the Facilities Maintenance Department to travel to attend Electrical Safety Training Presented by MDOT on November 18–19, 2025, in Jackson, MS, at an estimated cost of $800.00. (Mike Grant)
- Request permission for one employee in the Human Resources Department to travel to attend Mississippi Leadership Class Graduation on November 30– December 4, 2025, in Biloxi, MS, at an estimated cost of $910.00. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission for two employees in the Metro Narcotics Division of the Oxford Police Department to travel to attend the MS Narcotics Officers Association Inaugural Conference on December 8–10, 2025, in Biloxi, MS, at an estimated cost of $1,300.00. (Alex Fauver)
- Request permission for two employees in the Stronger Together Oxford Department to travel to attend the DOVIA Meeting on December 19 – 20, 2025, in Jackson, MS, at an estimated cost of $500.00. (Marlee Carpenter)
- Request approval for the 405D Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driving – Training Coordination Grant for employees to travel in accordance with the requirements of the grant to the MS Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl, MS, on November 20, 2025, to host a DRE Continuing Education Class. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee to attend Introduction to Interview and Interrogation on December 11, 2025, in Oxford, MS for an estimated cost of $250 (registration only). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for two employees to attend Mississippi ARIDE training on December 16– 17, 2025 in Brandon, MS for an estimated cost of $272 (per diem only). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee to attend Wellness for Telecommunications/ Dispatchers training on November 20, 2025, in Oxford, MS for an estimated cost of $125 (registration only). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee to attend TAC Class on December 1–5, 2025 in Pearl, MS for an estimated cost of $1,024 ($616 lodging, $408 per diem). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for the Chief to attend the Chief’s Winter Conference on December 8-12, 2025 in Oxford, MS for an estimated cost of $375 (registration only). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for five employees to attend CIT training on December 1-5, 2025 in Oxford, MS at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for one employee to attend 40 Hour Basic Dispatch Class on December 15-19, 2025 in Gluckstadt, MS for an estimated cost of $1,550 ($395 tuition, $650 lodging, $340 per diem, $210 mileage). (Jeff McCutchen)
- Fixed Assets Management
- Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting on November 4, 2025. (Jessi Tolleson)
- Request permission to approve the accounts for all City departments. (Jessi Tolleson)
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Request approval of calendar-year 2026 health insurance rates. (Braxton Tullos)
- Second Reading and Public Hearing of a proposed Ordinance amending Chapter 38- Fire Protection & Prevention, Article III- Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Composition. (Joey Gardner)
- Second Reading and Public Hearing of a proposed Ordinance amending Chapter 18- Animals & Fowl, to remove Sections 18-72 through 18-74 and 18-75(b) through 18-75(d), and to amend Sections 18-75(a) and 18-77, to remove dog license requirements. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Request permission to approve a Resolution Recognizing and Implementing the Updated Definition of “Hotel” for Purposes of Special Levy Tax Collections on Short-Term Rentals and Third-Party Facilitators, as Provided in Mississippi Senate Bill 2805 (2025 Regular Session). (Kinney Ferris)
- Presentation of the 4th Quarter Report from the Oxford Park Commission for FY24/25. (Seth Gaines)
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Community Church to host a Christmas Eve Celebration on December 24, 2025 from 4pm-7pm. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Request approval of a Preliminary and Final Plat for Case #3285, ‘Patterson Place Subdivision’, for property located at 3851 Fenwick Road (PPIN #15716). (Robert Baxter)
- First Reading of an Ordinance (Case #3291) Modifying Articles 3, 5 & 9 of the Land Development Code. (Ben Requet)
- Request approval of a Preliminary Plat for Case #3283, Oxford Commons, LLC (David Blackburn) for ‘The Heights, Phase 6’, for property located at Devonshire Drive (PPIN #37696). (Robert Baxter)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider bids for the FY26 Oxford Police Department Vehicle Upfits. (Mark Levy)
- Consider contract for the playground equipment at Avent Park. (Mark Levy)
- Public Hearing Regarding Public Use of City Property Policy and Consider Resolution of the Same. (Mark Levy)
- Consider Change Order #5 from J.P. Corp for the City of Oxford Pool Improvements Project. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Consider the request to approve the low bid for the Hwy 314/Gus Booker Road Sewer Extension Project. (John Crawley)
- Consider the request to select the date for the proposed Pegues Road Extension Project Public Hearing. (John Crawley)
- Consider the request from Oxford Farms, LLC to release Site Restoration Performance Bond 2336667 for the road extension inside Oxford Farms. (John Crawley)
- Consider the Resolution for the Mayor to sign and execute the contract for the sale and purchase of Landas Road in Oxford, Lafayette County, Mississippi. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Adjourn.