Rebel Roundup: A historic day for Ole Miss rifle

No. 9 Ole Miss (3-1, 2-1 PRC) scored the second highest aggregate mark in program history and the most since the 2023 season. The Rebels had the fifth-highest smallbore and second-highest air rifle scores program history.

Two Rebels, Gracie Dinh and Jordan de Jesus, set individual career-high marks in air rifle and aggregate scoring, while Audrey Gogniat remained a staple of high-scoring consistency. Regan Diamond also tied her career high aggregate score.

Ole Miss began the day by firing their highest smallbore score of the season with a 2359 team mark, the fifth-highest in program history. It’s the most points Ole miss has scored in the event since shattering the program record at the PRC Tournament last season.

However, TCU (2-2, 1-2) would have a two-point advantage over Ole Miss entering air rifle.

Ole Miss popped the top in air rifle, firing the second-best team score in program history with a 2385 mark. It’s the most Ole Miss has scored in the event since 2023 and fell just three points shy of the program record set in 2022 against John Jay College, when the Rebels fired a 2388 score.

With all the momentum behind them, the Rebels will travel to face No. 1 Nebraska and No. 10 Air Force in a three-team tournament hosted by Nebraska next week. The following day, Ole Miss goes head-to-head with Air Force to cap the fall portion of the regular season.

Ole Miss announced a new promotion called “We Win, You Win” that’s designed to reward fans at the men and women basketball’s ACC/SEC Challenge matchups. For each game, if you purchase a single game ticket, scan your ticket into the game, and if Ole Miss wins, you will win a complimentary ticket to the respective team’s next home game. The offer extends beyond just one game. If you attend the next home game using your complimentary ticket and the Rebels win again, you will continue to earn another free ticket to the following home matchup.

In college, I was a running QB. We were a sprint out offense, so I had a big transition going into pro ball.

Archie Manning

