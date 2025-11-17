Trio of Rosa Fort athletes fly under radar in 2025 season

OXFORD, Miss. — One sophomore just down the road in Tunica is beginning to turn heads after finishing his first season at the varsity level.

2028 defensive back Jaquille Island emerged throughout the year as an opportunistic defensive star as the latest standout at Rosa Fort High School.

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Island recorded 47 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns this fall.

Island proved to be a versatile option in the secondary, playing nickel and safety. While he defended the pass well, there were plenty of chances to impact the game in the backfield from his hybrid position.

“[Island] shows versatility being able to play deep coverage,” Rosa Fort coach DaQuon Nickson tells Hottytoddy.com. “He can cover the flats, pursues to the ball and tackles well in space.”

He can read the quarterback’s eyes well with the ability to anticipate what is coming. The sophomore shows the knack as a playmaker who can process quickly with the ball in the air air while adjusting his body to the ball to force turnovers.

From his nickel position, he has shown willingness to engage in physicality against opponents rushing attacks. His speed off the edge allows him to cause havoc in the backfield for huge loss of yardage.

One underrated part of his game is closing speed which allows him to chase down offensive skill players in space limiting chunk yardage opportunities.

“Ole Miss came and talked to [Island],” Nickson said. “He’s also camped at Ole Miss and Mississippi State earlier this summer. Both coaching staffs praised his tremendous upside.”

Island has yet to receive his first scholarship offer to this point in his high school career. There’s still time left for those to start flowing in beginning in the late winter and spring once recruiting services begin evaluating game tape and host camps.

Two Headed Backfield Monster

Rosa Fort has also produced a pair of talented running backs in the 2027 class in Christian Alexander and Greg Hargrow who combined for 3,530 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground.

Hargrow has seen his recruitment pickup over the past few months with scholarship offers coming from Liberty, Kent State, and New Mexico State. He is projected as an athlete who can play multiple positions at the next level including defensive back.

Alexander has been one of the most sought after athletes in program history. A consensus 4-star running back, he ranks as the No. 151 overall prospect in the nation, No. 11 among running backs and the No. 7 player in the Magnolia State, according to 247sports.

He currently has 10 FBS offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Oregon State, Cincinnati, UCF, Liberty, New Mexico State and many others. The 5-foot-8, 195 pound tailback played multiple positions during his sophomore season while combining for 2,123 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns lined up at quarterback, running back and receiver.