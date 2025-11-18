Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss duo to begin NCAA Championship play

Ole Miss is sending a pair of its women’s tennis players to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships next week.

Andrea Nova and Emily Welker will represent the Rebels in Orlando, Fla. starting Wednesday with the start of the singles bracket.

Welker will participate in the singles bracket. Her Round of 64 opponent will be No. 88 Lavinia Tanasie of North Carolina State. Welker was ranked as high as No. 83 in the ITA singles rankings last spring and has two wins against nationally ranked opponents, including Florida’s No. 27 Rachel Gailis.

Welker and Nova will team up for the doubles bracket that also begins Wednesday. The Rebels will face Baylor’s Na Dong and Zuzanna Kubacha in the Round of 32 matchup.

Nova went 13-12 in singles matches and 12-14 in doubles during her sophomore season a year ago and was a key contributor to helping Ole Miss reach the NCAA Tournament last year.

Ole Miss softball added another signee to its top 10-ranked signing class on Monday. Utility player Jayden Nelson joined 10 other signees that’ll suit up for the Rebels in 2007. The 5-foot, 4-inch Nelson is from Haverford, Pa. Her career highlights include:

A versatile athlete with infield and outfield experience, Nelson played her club softball with Virginia Unity Johnson, alongside fellow signee Sienna Bocchino.

Her club also featured current Rebels Makenna Bellaire and Addi Linton.

Nelson and Unity Johnson took home a top-five finish at TCS Nationals in 2025, while placing in the top-10 at PGF Nationals in 2025.

Nelson is a decorated student, earning the Honor Kilt award as a junior, while earning high honors as a sophomore and honors as a freshman.

Nelson hails from a very athletic family. Her father, Jameer, is a former National Basketball Association All-Star and 14-year NBA veteran, who played for the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Her brother, Jameer Nelson Jr., played college basketball at George Washington, Delaware and TCU and is now a member of the G-League’s Stockton Kings.

Like much of her family, Nelson also played basketball in high school.

