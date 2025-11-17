How to watch Ole Miss men, women basketball’s Tuesday games

Both Ole Miss basketball teams will be in action Tuesday night as each team looks to keep their undefeated starts to their season intact.

Ole Miss women will make the short trek north to face Memphis, while the Ole Miss men will play host to Austin Peay. Both games will start at 7 p.m. and can be streamed through ESPN’s app.

Below you’ll find all the information need to watch, listen or follow along for both games. But first, here’s a quick breakdown of both of the Rebels’ Tuesday night opponents.

Austin Peay Preview

Austin Peay started the season 3-1 with wins over Bryan, Air Force, and UNC Greensboro so far this season. Their loss came in a road game at Wyoming.

The Governors have been paced this season by sophomore Tate McCubbin, who has averaged 16 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He’s has also dealt out 10 assists and collected nine steals on defense.

Currently in his third season at the helm, head coach Corey Gipson leads the Governors, having won 36 games at Austin Peay. He was previously the head coach at Northwestern State during the 2022-23 season where he won 22 games.

Memphis Preview

The Tigers are coming off a rough 2024-25 season which saw them go 7-23 overall with a 5-13 conference ledger. Memphis ended the season on a five-game losing skid, which were all relatively close matchups. Because of that, as well as the Tigers retaining only two players from last season’s squad, Memphis was selected to finish ninth in the AAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Tigers are split through four games to start 2025-26 with losses to Ball State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but wins over Little Rock and South Alabama.

Sophomore Tamya Smith is a key returner for Memphis, as she was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team last season. She played in 28 games for the Tigers, averaging 4.6 points per game on an efficient .425 shooting clip, along with 2.5 rebounds per game. So far in 2025-26, Smith has shown improvement by scoring 8.2 points and bringing in 5.2 rebounds per game through four contests.

How to Watch: No. 13 Ole Miss at Memphis (Women)

Who: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-2)

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Memphis, Tenn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 32-11

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 73, Memphis 72 (December 18, 2009)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Southern, 94-44

Last time out, Tigers: loss to Ball State, 83-59

How to Watch: Austin Peay at Ole Miss (Men)