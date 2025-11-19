Rebel Roundup: No. 13 survives OT battle with Memphis

No. 13 Ole Miss survived an upset bid from Memphis on Tuesday night and returned home to Oxford for with a 73-64 overtime win.

The Rebels had to rally from as many as 13 points down in the third quarter to force overtime and exchanged leads with Memphis 10 times.

Cotie McMahon and Christeen Iwuala both recorded a double-doubles. McMahon paced the team in points with 19, adding 12 rebounds, while Iwuala had a career-high 14 rebounds alongside her 15 points.

They became the first Rebels since all-timer Madison Scott in the 2023-24 season to record a double-double in two consecutive games. Adding to their strong start to the season, Iwuala and McMahon became the first pair of Rebels to begin a campaign with at least 10 points in the first four games since the 2020-21 season.

Ole Miss will return to action Monday when it hosts Longwood at 6 p.m. on SECN+.

In other women’s basketball news, McMahon was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Women’s Watch List.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 72, Austin Peay 65

Women’s Basketball: No. 13 Ole Miss at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Today’s Schedule

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Men’s Tennis: NCAA Men’s Tennis Individual Championships

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss men’s cross country junior Kidus Misgina was named the SEC Men’s Newcomer of the Year when the conference announced its awards Tuesday. At SECs, Misgina earned first-team All-SEC after a sixth-place finish. He never finished worse than 11th this season, and ran career-bests in the 8K (22:51.8) and 10K (29:20.5). Per the USTFCCCA’s Cross Country Rating Index, Misgina ranks No. 32 nationally in XCRI this season, as well as No. 10 nationally in its Season Component Score.

Ole Miss rifle was given the No. 1 ranking in the nation Tuesday after its upset of then-No. 2 TCU this past weekend. The Rebels (3-1, 2-1 PRC) scored the second highest aggregate mark in program history against TCU on Sunday in Fort Worth with a 4744 aggregate. Last time the Rebels were ranked No. 1 in the country was in November 2022.

Ole Miss women’s tennis graduate Emily Welker won her first round match at the NCAA Singles Championships on Tuesday. She defeated No. 88 lavinia Tanasie of NC State, 6-2, 6-1. She advances to the next round where she’ll face No. 45 Valeria Ray from Vanderbilt.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

Mardi Gras, the drinking, the partying – that scared me.

Archie Manning

We’ll Leave You With This