The Young and the Restless coaching search takes a wild turn

In today’s episode of the new hit soap opera, The Young and the Restless Coaching Search, a side character has reappeared.

According to Peter Hamby, a political reporter formerly with CNN and now with Puck News, made a social media post on the site formerly known as Twitter saying that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry spoke with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin about the vacant head coaching job at LSU.

“At a political fundraiser in Baton Rouge (Tuesday night), Landry said he had spoken to Lake Kiffin ‘for two hours’ about the LSU gig. But he also joked that (ESPN Baton Rouge reporter Matt Moscona) knows more about the job search than he does, per sources in the room.”

LSU / Lane Kiffin news: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry continues to get personally involved in the Tigers coaching hunt. At a political fundraiser in Baton Rouge tonight, Landry said he had spoken to Lane Kiffin “for two hours” about the LSU gig. But he also joked that @MattMoscona… — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 19, 2025

First off, take this with a grain of salt. With all the drama and rumors flying (literally) around the south right now, it’s hard to know if anything is true unless its documented.

Like how we know LSU had a private plane land in Oxford because there’s video of it. And we don’t really know if Kiffin and Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter went to hot yoga together Tuesday morning.

But at least Landry getting involved in LSU’s coaching search tracks with previous events. He was involved in the decision to fire both Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodard.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Landry has spoken with Kiffin.

What Does This Mean?

Not much really, even if it’s true.

LSU is unique in that the state’s governor wields a lot of power at the school. It’s only natural Landry is involved in a coaching search for one of the top college football jobs in the nation.

And based on how Landry conducted himself during the firings of Kelly and Woodard, is his involvement actually a bad thing?

The more troubling concern for Ole Miss fans is that if the two really did talk for two hours, how much did that impact what was reportedly a bad Tuesday practice?

That’s two hours Kiffin could’ve (if true) spent working on getting his team ready for the Egg Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

If what Landry said is true and that two-hour conversation did negatively impact Tuesday’s practice, something may need to be done sooner rather than later.