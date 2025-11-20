Rebel Roundup: Good day for Ole Miss tennis

Wednesday was a good day for Ole Miss at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

The Rebels were victorious in all three of the matches played.

Emily Welker continued her run in the singles championship with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 45 Valeria Ray of Vanderbilt. The win secured her a spot in the Round of 16 and a NCAA Singles All-American title. Welker became the first NCAA Singles All-American for Ole Miss since Arianne Hartono in 2018.

Later in the day, Welker teamed up with Andrea Nova to win their Round of 32 match against No. 48 Na Dong and Zuzanna Kubacha of Baylor, 6-4, 6-3.

On the men’s side, the duo of Kai Milburn and Isac Strömberg won their first round match against Oscar Martinez and Martin Vergara Del Puerto of Eastern Tennessee State, 6-0, 6-3.

Tournament play continues Thursday. Welker will play her singles match against No. 26 Lily Jones of Michigan. Welker and Nova’s doubles match will be against No. 7 Ange Oby Kajuru and Susanna Maltby of North Carolina.

Wednesday’s Men Results

Doubles

No. 89 Isac Strömberg and Kai Milburn def. Oscar Martinez and Martin Vergara Del Puerto (ETSU), 6-0, 6-3

Wednesday’s Women Results:

Singles

Welker (Ole Miss) def. No. 45 Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt), 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Welker and Nova (Ole Miss) def. No. 48 Na Dong and Zuzanna Kubacha (BU), 6-4, 6-3

