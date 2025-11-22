Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss volleyball upsets LSU

Ole Miss volleyball kept its season alive for at least one more day after an upset win in the first round of the SEC Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

Shayla meyer had a career-best hitting percentage to lead No. 14-seed Ole Miss to a 3-0 win against No. 11 LSU.

Meyer led the Rebels (13-14, 4-11 SEC), tallying 17 kills on a career-best .600 hitting percentage, while adding seven digs. Melia Johnson also shined, tallying 13 kills on .292 hitting. Mokihana Tufono added a double-double of 37 assists and 10 digs. Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers (13-14, 6-9 SEC) with eight kills.

The Rebels continue action in the SEC Tournament on Saturday, as the Rebels face off against No. 6 seed Missouri in the second round. The match is slated for approximately 6 p.m. and will be streamed on SECN+.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, LSU 0

Today’s Schedule

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Volleyball: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, SEC Tournament, approx. 6 p.m., SECN+

Rifle: No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Nebraska, No. 14 Air Force, 8 a.m.

Cross Country: Ole Miss at NCAA Championships

Ole Miss women’s tennis player Emily Welker, ranked No. 67, won her quarterfinal match Friday to advance to the NCAA Singles Championships Semifinals. Welker defeated No. 109 Savannah Dad-Mascoll, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Welker is the first Rebel to reach the semifinals of the NCAA Singles Championships since Arianne Hartono in 2018, who won it all that same year. She is only the third player in program history to reach the NCAA Final Four in singles, joining Hartono and four-time All-American Paloma Collantes, who accomplished the feat twice in her illustrious career.

The Battle for the Golden Egg now has a presenting sponsor. Ole Miss and Mississippi State announced a new partnership with Facebook. As part of a multi-year agreement, the Facebook logo will also appear on the field for the 2026 Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Egg Bowl’s presenting sponsorship with Facebook was facilitated by Learfield’s corporate sales group in collaboration with the locally based MSU Bulldog Sports Properties and Ole Miss Sports Properties teams.

As a family, we didn’t get into the celebrity thing. That’s not what we wanted for the boys. We wanted them to play everything they could, be involved in as many school events as they could.

Archie Manning

