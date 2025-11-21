Instant Reaction: Ole Miss AD issues statement about Kiffin

We have smoke coming from the Manning Center, but it isn’t white.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce. While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion. Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game. This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”

Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2 — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025

On the surface, this announcement doesn’t say much other than they’ll announce Lane Kiffin’s coaching future the Saturday after the Egg Bowl.

But if we apply logic and common sense (two things that aren’t very common nowadays), then it would appear that Kiffin is going to leave Oxford.

In the statement, Carter refers to the “outside noise” surrounding this soap opera and “wanting to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.” (On a side note: Outside Noise isn’t a bad website name.)

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this statement will do absolutely nothing to silence the noise. If anything, it’s going to get louder.

If Kiffin was staying, wouldn’t a better way of quieting the noise be to announce a contract extension and that Kiffin isn’t going anywhere?

If Kiffin is staying, why not say that?

In this writer’s opinion, Saturday’s announcement will be that Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss for either Florida or LSU. That’s a complete 180-degree turn from my previous opinion.

So, while the intentions behind Carter’s statement was good, it will have the opposite effect.

The noise is going to grow louder and should make Kiffin’s game week press conference must-see TV.