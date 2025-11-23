Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss pulls off second upset at SEC Tournament

Ole Miss volleyball pulled off another upset at the SEC Volleyball Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Rebels (14-14, 4-11 SEC) saved two match points in a fifth set to defeat Missouri, 3-2. Gabi Placide paced the Rebels (14-14, 4-11 SEC) offense with 25 kills and 10 digs, while Shayla Meyer added 18 kills and 15 digs. Mokihana Tufono delivered another vintage performance at setter, recording 52 assists and 11 digs, while Cammy Niesen picked up 20 digs to pace the defense.

The Tigers and Rebels battled back and forth through four sets. That continued in the fifth set until Missouri had a 14-12 lead and multiple match points.

A sensational dig by Niesen helped the Rebels stay alive, before Placide converted to save match point. Johnson saved the next one with an emphatic swing, but the key moment was a massive block from Placide and Paugh to earn match point. An error by Missouri sealed the deal, as the Rebels won 16-14.

The Rebels will continue action in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, facing off against No. 3 ranked Texas at approximately 6 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Missouri 2 (20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14)

Rifle: No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Nebraska, No. 14 Air Force, 8 a.m.

Cross Country: Ole Miss at NCAA Championships

Ole Miss women’s tennis player Emily Welker’s run at the NCAA Singles Championship ended Saturday in a semifinal loss to No. 113 Berta Passola Folch of California. Welker leaves the tournament as an NCAA Singles All-American and as the first Rebel since 2018 to advance to the NCAA Singles Semifinals.

Welker’s Run:

Round of 64 – defeated No. 88 Lavinia Tanasie (NC State), 6-2, 6-1

Round of 32 – defeated No. 45 Valeria Ray (Vanderbilt), 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

Round of 16 – Won by forfeit against No. 26 Lily Jones (Michigan).

Quarterfinals – defeated No. 106 Savannah Dada-Mascoll (Appalachian State), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Semifinals – Lost to No. 113 Berta Passola Folch (California), 2-6, 6-4, 6 (7)-7 (9)

Ole Miss men’s cross country finished in 22nd place at the NCAA Championships on Saturday. Ole Miss ended up with 538 points and eight ranked wins on the day in the championship 10K race, including wins over higher ranked No. 17 Michigan State (23rd, 547), No. 21 Georgia (24th, 562), No. 15 Cal Baptist (25th, 577) and No. 18 Princeton (27th, 598). Redshirt junior and SEC Newcomer of the Year Kidus Misgina finished in 46th place at a nine-second 10K best of 29:11.4.

Men’s Championship 10K: Individual Results

Kidus Misgina – 29:11.4 – 9-second PR Toby Gillen – 29:34.0 Evan Thornton-Sherman – 29:51.6 – PR Marco Perez – 30:19.3 Owen Kelley – 30:28.1 – 31-second PR John Shoemaker – 31:36.0 Zack Gilbertson – 31:54.1

