Ferguson: His name is Bill.

His name is Bill, and he’s my friend. We met seven years ago on my first Sunday in Oxford, where I serve as the preaching minister. During my first year in this role, we drove back and forth between Madison and Oxford. We had a son who was a senior in high school and didn’t want to move, and rightly so. That made our transition a bit difficult.

Starting in a new place can be challenging, especially when you’re unfamiliar with the local rhythms. Without a home in Oxford, it felt even harder. But Bill and his wife, Jo, weren’t discouraged by the awkwardness of having a new preacher in a new ministry. That first Sunday, we joined them for dinner at their house after church.

I don’t remember what we ate, but I think there was fried okra, which is a favorite of mine. I do remember it was delicious and made me feel at home. It was the first of many shared meals. Over the past seven-plus years, this couple and their home have felt like an oasis, a refuge.

As the old adage goes, you never ask or tell a lady’s age, so Jo is safe. But Bill is 25 years older than me. He was already over 80 when we first met.

Bill is like a father in many ways. Not a replacement in any aspect, but kind of like a bonus dad. In many respects, Jo is a bonus mom too. Like my own parents, they are full of wisdom and good common sense with an extra benefit: Jo makes the best blackberry cobbler ever!

This past Friday, I spent most of the day in Bill’s shop. We were building a headboard for my wife. We weren’t just building; Bill was teaching, and I was the slow student, slow of mind and understanding. Of course, a day in Bill’s shop also meant a home-cooked lunch in Jo’s kitchen served with plenty of laughter and love.

Most people reading this probably aren’t from Oxford and don’t know this couple. But I really hope you know a Bill and Jo in your town. If you do, you’re blessed. If you don’t, you’re missing out on a wonderful friendship, maybe even a second family. You’re missing the kind of wisdom and love that only a life well-lived can give and share.

I hope you are blessed with strong friendships and family. But don’t forget the value and importance of intergenerational relationships. What you invest in will be returned exponentially.

Thanks, Bill and Jo, for adopting our family as your own.

“Wisdom is found with the elderly, and understanding comes with a long life.” (Job 12:12 CSB)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com