National poll favors LSU for Kiffin as Ole Miss decision approaches

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has again become the center of a national conversation, and this latest round of speculation stretches far beyond Mississippi.

It’s engulfed nearly all the conversation in Oxford for a month now as Kiffin appears to not be able to make up his mind with everybody pulling him in different directions.

More than 80 national personalities across college football offered predictions to Brett McMurphy at On3 this week on where Kiffin will coach in 2026.

The results sent a clear message that LSU sits far ahead of the field.

The Tigers received 58 votes in the poll. Ole Miss, his current program, received 17. Florida collected five. The rest of the answers ranged from scattered guesses to a few respondents simply writing that they did not know.

The difference between LSU and everyone else stood out. It suggested the national view favors the Tigers as his likely next step.

Many analysts see LSU as a place where Kiffin’s coaching style, roster management and offensive system could thrive on a larger stage.

Kiffin himself, though, has not entertained the growing noise.

He said this week that finishing the season at Ole Miss is “very important” and added that he has “never thought of anything different than that.”

Nothing in his tone suggested he was preparing to look elsewhere during the season.

He also pushed back when asked whether he expects to coach the Rebels next week.

“Why would I not expect to coach next week?” he said. He added that he is not speaking about other jobs at this time.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter confirmed that Kiffin met with university leadership during the team’s open week.

Carter said a formal announcement regarding Kiffin’s future will come the Saturday after the Egg Bowl, a detail that has contributed to the growing attention.

Still, the speculation continues because Kiffin has long been viewed as a coach whose decisions affect more than one program.

His next move will influence recruiting battles, shape the SEC landscape and draw national reaction no matter where he lands.

Some analysts believe he should remain in Oxford.

They point to how much the Rebels have invested into building a roster that fits his system and how effectively he has raised the program’s profile.

National poll points strongly toward LSU

Others say LSU presents the best opportunity. Their argument is reflected directly in the poll results.

With nearly three-quarters selecting the Tigers, public sentiment among national voices lean toward a major shift once the season ends.

The poll included prominent analysts, reporters and former players — people who follow coaching changes closely. They consider timing, leadership, long-term planning and the direction of major programs.

Many believe LSU fits the pattern of a school ready to make a significant move. Others argue Ole Miss has made that move.

Kiffin’s connection with Ole Miss leadership makes the situation more delicate. The Rebels have built a level of stability that is rare in today’s game.

They are winning. They have a strong roster. They have momentum. That stability is part of what could keep him in place.

But nothing slows the national conversation. Each time Kiffin speaks, even briefly, it becomes part of the story. Every comment is measured and examined. Every week brings new questions about 2026.

His response this week showed little interest in discussing the future. He stayed focused on the season, his team and the closing stretch.

His comments lacked the type of hint or signal that often appears during coaching transition periods.

Fans and insiders want answers, but the coach has not offered any. Instead, he gives short responses that leave the door open to multiple outcomes.

His approach, intentional or not, adds to the suspense.

Uncertainty builds as Egg Bowl week arrives

Carter’s timeline — announcing Kiffin’s future the Saturday after the Egg Bowl — added at least some structure to the mystery.

It created a clear moment when answers will arrive. Until then, speculation will continue.

Meanwhile, Kiffin is preparing his team as normal. Players have said the staff remains steady. Practices have not changed. The focus has remained on finishing strong.

Among the most striking points from the poll was LSU’s overwhelming lead. It suggests that many national voices believe Kiffin is aligned with what the Tigers may offer.

That doesn’t determine the outcome, but it sets the tone for how observers view the next chapter.

Those predictions influence more than message boards. They shape the views of recruits and rival coaches. They also add pressure for whatever decision comes after the Egg Bowl.

The wide range of answers — LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, long-shot guesses — shows the unpredictability that has followed Kiffin throughout his career. Even when he gives little away, the spotlight grows.

Once the announcement arrives, Kiffin’s choice will influence the direction of the SEC and the national picture heading into 2026.

For now, the national voices overwhelmingly believe that choice points toward LSU.

Three key takeaways