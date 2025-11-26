Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss drops first game of 2025-26 season

Ole Miss men’s basketball was on the wrong side of Tuesday night’s match between two undefeated teams.

Iowa defeated the Rebels 74-69 at the Acrisure Series Tournament in Palm Desert, California, giving them their first loss of the season.

The Hawkeyes entered the game with best team field goal percentage in the nation with 57.6 percent, but Ole Miss held them to just 44.4 percent from the floor while almost 47 percent itself.

AJ Storr scored a season-high 22 points, tying his career-best with eight makes from the free throw line. Kezza Giffa also had 13 points and Ilias Kamardine had 12.

Ole Miss returns to action in the Acrisure Series Wednesday night at 9 p.m. in a matchup against either Utah on the CBS Sports Network.

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss vs. Utah, Palm Springs, Calif., 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

No. 7 Ole Miss football lineman Patrick Kutas was named the recipient of the 2025 Kent Hull Trophy, bestowing the title of best collegiate offensive lineman in Mississippi. Kutas has been a standout on the Rebels’ stout offensive line all season, starting all 11 games at right guard after transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason from Arkansas. Kutas has helped anchor a line that has propelled Ole Miss to the nation’s No. 3 total offense (493.8), No. 5 passing offense (305.1) and No. 13 scoring offense (37.2), and has blocked for Doak Walker Award finalist Kewan Lacy and Maxwell Award semifinalist Trinidad Chambliss. Kutas has played 804 snaps on the season and has only yielded one sack and two QB hits all year long.

No surprises for No. 7 Ole Miss in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report. Linebacker Raymond Collins is listed as out and wide receiver Claeb Cunningham and cornerback Antonio Kite are listed as questionable.

Kids are doing more in their offseason. That’s what the college quarterbacks, the pro quarterbacks do. That’s how you get better.

Archie Manning

